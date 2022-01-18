What’s trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 01 18Article 1447363

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sports world seems to be taking over social media trends in the past few days, with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) actively in session and the National Basketball Association(NBA) games.

GhanaWeb takes a look at all the stories that got people talking in the past few hours:

Russ

It could be recalled that Lakers player, Russ made the trends some days ago for making some bad misses in their game against Kings, Russ, however, made it to the top of today’s trends after bringing his A-game to the basketball court in their game against Utah Jazz. Los Angeles Lakers made 101 points as Utah Jazz scored 95. Lebron was however seen cheering him on with all admiration.

#Daterush

After the pilot show of season 6 of the much-touted matchmaking show, Ghanaians have not ceased talking. Daterush is still in the trends and number two trending topic on Twitter. Some netizens are still scrutinizing and trolling.


Mendy


Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy has been named men’s best goalkeeper of the 2021 football year. “FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!” were the words of FIFA on Twitter to celebrate the promising goalkeeper.

Mendy’s 2021 in review has; 50 games 29 clean sheets; 27 goals conceded; Super Cup; Champions League; UCL Goalkeeper of the Season.

Comoros

Comoros is also in the trends as the Ghana Blackstars are scheduled to play against them at 7 pm today.

Some persons have passed funny comments on the ‘foreseen’ outcome of the match as they think Ghana is nowhere near ready to face the team from Comoros.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb will be bringing interesting and spot-on live commentary and updates on the match on our YouTube channel, GhanaWebtv, and the website, www.ghanaweb.com

Vic Mensah

The Ghanaian American rapper is also in the trends for arriving at the airport with a stash of mushrooms on his return to the US from Ghana. Since Ghanaians have the superpower of finding humour in every situation, they had a lot to say.

