What’s trending today?

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sports world seems to be taking over social media trends in the past few days, with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) actively in session and the National Basketball Association(NBA) games.



GhanaWeb takes a look at all the stories that got people talking in the past few hours:



Russ



It could be recalled that Lakers player, Russ made the trends some days ago for making some bad misses in their game against Kings, Russ, however, made it to the top of today’s trends after bringing his A-game to the basketball court in their game against Utah Jazz. Los Angeles Lakers made 101 points as Utah Jazz scored 95. Lebron was however seen cheering him on with all admiration.



See how Russ made the trends





???? Russ Rack Attack ????



Another look at Westbrook's ferocious flush! @Lakers lead at the half on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/P0IsTZQ9Ev — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2022

me apologizing for all my Russ slander pic.twitter.com/Z3JSWU6D6S — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 18, 2022

Russ and Gobert ???? pic.twitter.com/23RUwkMpIx — Russell Westbrook Stan (@WhyNotBr0die2) January 18, 2022

A clear picture of Black Sherif’s tune GOLD DIGGER #daterush pic.twitter.com/0iuF7jPXyj — Kojo Wud???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@KojoWud_) January 16, 2022

???????? #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!



Edouard Mendy's 2021:



50 games

29 clean sheets

27 goals conceded

Super Cup

Champions League

UCL GK of the Season



Edouard Mendy is The Best Men's Goalkeeper for 2021 ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZDeU84ojY8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2022

Your wingers against Comoros tomorrow ????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/PWnBz42ViW — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 17, 2022

Jama FC at it again????????????Last Jama before Comoros game… pic.twitter.com/MJv8bQ8938 — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 17, 2022

I hear the Black Stars have requested for this to motivate themselves before the game against Comoros. pic.twitter.com/1DsQTR5faI — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) January 15, 2022

Them Arrest Vic mensah sekof Mushrooms?????????????????????????

He for just add mormorni before errr — Efo Vĩolent Kisser ???????? (@unkel_jhay) January 17, 2022

Vic Mensa buy Mushroom for Makola market dey go do ein soup too them arrest am???? — Da Don (@Opresii) January 17, 2022

