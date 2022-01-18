What’s trending today?

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The sports world seems to be taking over social media trends in the past few days, with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) actively in session and the National Basketball Association(NBA) games.
GhanaWeb takes a look at all the stories that got people talking in the past few hours:
Russ
It could be recalled that Lakers player, Russ made the trends some days ago for making some bad misses in their game against Kings, Russ, however, made it to the top of today’s trends after bringing his A-game to the basketball court in their game against Utah Jazz. Los Angeles Lakers made 101 points as Utah Jazz scored 95. Lebron was however seen cheering him on with all admiration.
See how Russ made the trends
???? Russ Rack Attack ????— NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2022
Another look at Westbrook's ferocious flush! @Lakers lead at the half on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/P0IsTZQ9Ev
me apologizing for all my Russ slander pic.twitter.com/Z3JSWU6D6S— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 18, 2022
Russ and Gobert ???? pic.twitter.com/23RUwkMpIx— Russell Westbrook Stan (@WhyNotBr0die2) January 18, 2022
A clear picture of Black Sherif’s tune GOLD DIGGER #daterush pic.twitter.com/0iuF7jPXyj— Kojo Wud???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@KojoWud_) January 16, 2022
A clear picture of Black Sherif’s tune GOLD DIGGER #daterush pic.twitter.com/0iuF7jPXyj— Kojo Wud???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@KojoWud_) January 16, 2022
???????? #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
???????????? The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9
???????? #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
???????????? The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9
Edouard Mendy's 2021:— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2022
50 games
29 clean sheets
27 goals conceded
Super Cup
Champions League
UCL GK of the Season
Edouard Mendy is The Best Men's Goalkeeper for 2021 ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZDeU84ojY8
Your wingers against Comoros tomorrow ????????♂️???? pic.twitter.com/PWnBz42ViW— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 17, 2022
Jama FC at it again????????????Last Jama before Comoros game… pic.twitter.com/MJv8bQ8938— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 17, 2022
I hear the Black Stars have requested for this to motivate themselves before the game against Comoros. pic.twitter.com/1DsQTR5faI— General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) January 15, 2022
Them Arrest Vic mensah sekof Mushrooms?????????????????????????— Efo Vĩolent Kisser ???????? (@unkel_jhay) January 17, 2022
He for just add mormorni before errr
Vic Mensa buy Mushroom for Makola market dey go do ein soup too them arrest am????— Da Don (@Opresii) January 17, 2022
Vic Mensa buy Mushroom for Makola market dey go do ein soup too them arrest am????— Da Don (@Opresii) January 17, 2022