What’s trending today?

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
After an interesting weekend for netizens, some stories made the trends and got people talking.
GhanaWeb takes a look at the personalities and stories that made the trend
#Daterush
My parents are very street ????#daterush pic.twitter.com/iU3D7tEkf1— Mastagarzy.1z (@Mastagarzy1z) January 16, 2022
Me de3 putting down the mistakes the girls go make #daterush pic.twitter.com/sHiXOPoP63— Kojo Wud???? (@KojoWud_) January 16, 2022
Lawrencia say she be entrepreneur.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 16, 2022
All of us right now: #DateRush pic.twitter.com/Y3k1gwUlbi
* twerk on stage— ANDYBLAQ ???????? (@Andyblaq7) January 16, 2022
* lie to dem dat u sell cars
* come along with ring
Eii ???????? #daterush pic.twitter.com/yfCj0KmTWG
#daterush ahh first day with proposal I hope the ring won't get missing at her family house oo pic.twitter.com/rdJPquIUrc— hairless sheldon (@LammLambert) January 16, 2022
Algeria’s 35-game unbeaten streak comes to an end after losing 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea ????— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2022
The AFCON defending champs have failed to score in their first two matches and sit at the bottom of their group. pic.twitter.com/VpY9DbvnXi
SHOCKER!!!— POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) January 16, 2022
Ranked 114th in the world, 28th in Africa, Equatorial Guinea just defeated current champions, no. 1 ranked in Africa, Algeria 1-0.
Unbelievable scenes at AFCON. Wow. #AFCONOnDSTV
Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara broke down in tears after picking up the MOTM award in his first ever AFCON game ????— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 11, 2022
He made seven saves and kept a clean-sheet against reigning champions Algeria ???? pic.twitter.com/ogRW18OqBz
AFCON has peaked with this last-gasp Sierra Leone equaliser. Heads fallen clean off at this ???? pic.twitter.com/4vdTrytjCq— Mitch (@mitchwilks) January 16, 2022
????️ "This Courtois penalty save must go down as one of the greatest penalty saves in the history of football."https://t.co/aibaodNpQu— SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 17, 2022
This Courtois penalty save ???? pic.twitter.com/bmMEGQkv8s— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2022