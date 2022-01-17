You are here: HomeNews2022 01 17Article 1446256

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What’s trending today?

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

What is trending today? What is trending today?

After an interesting weekend for netizens, some stories made the trends and got people talking.

GhanaWeb takes a look at the personalities and stories that made the trend

#Daterush




After a long break, one of the shows that usually get people talking, Daterush on TV3, aired the pilot edition for Season 6 of the popular matchmaking show. People got talking, scrutinized, and trolled the participants of the show depending on their responses and demeanour

Let’s see what netizens said about some participants









Dennis

Dennis, a participant of daterush is also in the trends after last night’s episode, the 32-year-old was seen investing all his energy into his dance moves to please the ladies.

See tweets below





Algeria

The shock of the tournament was Algeria losing to Equatorial Guinea in the AFCON 2021.

The African football team was beaten for the first time since October 2018. Some netizens feel Equatorial Guinea was underrated as they turned up on the pitch poised to make a mark before the end of the game.

The game ended with a clean 1-0 against Algeria.

See tweets below






Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone made a dramatic comeback in their game against Ivory Coast, the game ended with a 2-2 score on the side of both teams. In their first game against Algeria, key saves by goalkeeper Mohammed Kamara helped Sierra Leone hold defending champions Algeria to a surprising 0-0 draw in their first Africa Cup of Nations game in 26 years.

See tweets below






Courtois

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also in the trends after a penalty save in the Spanish Super Cup. He is currently being hailed as the world’s best goalkeeper after this particular game.


See what netizens are saying about him



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment