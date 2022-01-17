What’s trending today?

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

After an interesting weekend for netizens, some stories made the trends and got people talking.



GhanaWeb takes a look at the personalities and stories that made the trend



#Daterush







Me de3 putting down the mistakes the girls go make #daterush pic.twitter.com/sHiXOPoP63 — Kojo Wud???? (@KojoWud_) January 16, 2022

Lawrencia say she be entrepreneur.



All of us right now: #DateRush pic.twitter.com/Y3k1gwUlbi — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 16, 2022

* twerk on stage

* lie to dem dat u sell cars

* come along with ring



Eii ???????? #daterush pic.twitter.com/yfCj0KmTWG — ANDYBLAQ ???????? (@Andyblaq7) January 16, 2022

#daterush ahh first day with proposal I hope the ring won't get missing at her family house oo pic.twitter.com/rdJPquIUrc — hairless sheldon (@LammLambert) January 16, 2022

Algeria’s 35-game unbeaten streak comes to an end after losing 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea ????



The AFCON defending champs have failed to score in their first two matches and sit at the bottom of their group. pic.twitter.com/VpY9DbvnXi — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2022

SHOCKER!!!



Ranked 114th in the world, 28th in Africa, Equatorial Guinea just defeated current champions, no. 1 ranked in Africa, Algeria 1-0.



Unbelievable scenes at AFCON. Wow. #AFCONOnDSTV — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) January 16, 2022

Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara broke down in tears after picking up the MOTM award in his first ever AFCON game ????



He made seven saves and kept a clean-sheet against reigning champions Algeria ???? pic.twitter.com/ogRW18OqBz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 11, 2022

AFCON has peaked with this last-gasp Sierra Leone equaliser. Heads fallen clean off at this ???? pic.twitter.com/4vdTrytjCq — Mitch (@mitchwilks) January 16, 2022

????️ "This Courtois penalty save must go down as one of the greatest penalty saves in the history of football."https://t.co/aibaodNpQu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 17, 2022

This Courtois penalty save ???? pic.twitter.com/bmMEGQkv8s — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2022

After a long break, one of the shows that usually get people talking, Daterush on TV3, aired the pilot edition for Season 6 of the popular matchmaking show. People got talking, scrutinized, and trolled the participants of the show depending on their responses and demeanourLet’s see what netizens said about some participantsDennisDennis, a participant of daterush is also in the trends after last night’s episode, the 32-year-old was seen investing all his energy into his dance moves to please the ladies.See tweets belowAlgeriaThe shock of the tournament was Algeria losing to Equatorial Guinea in the AFCON 2021.The African football team was beaten for the first time since October 2018. Some netizens feel Equatorial Guinea was underrated as they turned up on the pitch poised to make a mark before the end of the game.The game ended with a clean 1-0 against Algeria.See tweets belowSierra LeoneSierra Leone made a dramatic comeback in their game against Ivory Coast, the game ended with a 2-2 score on the side of both teams. In their first game against Algeria, key saves by goalkeeper Mohammed Kamara helped Sierra Leone hold defending champions Algeria to a surprising 0-0 draw in their first Africa Cup of Nations game in 26 years.See tweets belowCourtoisGoalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also in the trends after a penalty save in the Spanish Super Cup. He is currently being hailed as the world’s best goalkeeper after this particular game.See what netizens are saying about him