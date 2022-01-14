What's trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 01 14Article 1444576

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sports world seems to have taken over the trends on social media after a series of games that took place. The AFCON 2021 saw Cameroon beat Ethiopia 4-1 as Liverpool and Arsenal also played a 0-0 score during the EFL Cup, despite Arsenal being down to 10 men. We take a delve into why these matches got people talking.


#TeamCameroon


Cameroon, the host country of the AFCON 2021, on January 13, 2021, psychologically murdered Ethiopia in their first game.


Ethiopia scored the first goal, which pushed the Cameroonian team to give their all, scoring 4 straight goals without giving the Ethiopian team a chance at the ball.


These are some tweets from people who sang the praise of the Cameroonian team







Gabon


Gabon is also in the trends as the Ghana Black Stars are scheduled to play against them in the AFCON 2021 at 7 pm in the second game of the group stage.

Some Ghanaians have rallied their support behind the team despite the disappointment in the first match. Some Gabonese have also sent love and light the way of their players for a successful game against Ghana.


See tweets below





GhanaWeb, however, promises to bring interesting and spot-on live commentary and updates on the match on our YouTube channel, GhanaWebtv.


Ethiopia


Ethiopia definitely made the trends as people got talking about the match with Cameroon. The Ethiopian team scored the first goal during the first half of the game, building confidence in their supporters and also the team as a whole to win against Cameroon.

The Cameroonian team killed their confidence with a 4-1 score.

See tweets below







Vincent Aboubakar


The Cameroonian team cannot be named without the man of the moment, Vincent Aboubakar, who plays as a striker for Saudi-Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 29-year-old striker scored twice for his country during yesterday's game.

See what netizens are saying about him








iPhone6


The only entertainment and tech-related story that managed to pull tweets despite the sports world's takeover is the #iPhone6.

Some netizens have argued that the iPhone 6 takes better shots than the upgraded one; others using the higher generations clapped back, saying the phone does not even have enough space and not-so-good camera quality. Others made fun of the trend.

See tweets below











Some have, however, expressed confusion at the trends since they don't know the basis or its origin.

See tweets below

