What’s trending today

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some months ago, some Nigerians took to Twitter to rant after their President, Muhammadu Buhari placed a ban on the micro-blogging site.
GhanaWeb takes a look at their reaction as the ban has been lifted and other stories making the trends on social media today.
#TwitterBan
The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4, 2021, after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.
The ban was lifted on the app at midnight of January 13, 2022
Some netizens are, however, singing the praises of Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo state, who spoke up during the Twitter ban and was still active on Twitter, advocating for the freedom of Nigerians
See tweets below
people who left after #TwitterBan applying for “forgotten password” pic.twitter.com/j0FRp3129y— Ralph ???? (@ralphdeyforyou) January 13, 2022
Shout out to the ONLY Governor that kept Twitting Despite the #TwitterBan all other Governors including sadly Most PDP Governors complied with a dictators ban..even when they should have defied it and stood with the people..@seyiamakinde pic.twitter.com/57MJc8d9tc— Anthony Ehilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) January 13, 2022
To the comrades who remained on Twitter even after the #TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/HtjuCOwUHE— sambarge (@eeyitopee) January 13, 2022
Bongo never dey disappoint ???????? pic.twitter.com/Kx8Ql7v9LN— Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) January 10, 2022
Since morning idey check bongo ideas ein timeline,if he do mistake like or retweet any of my tweets ern, he go feel am for body.— Jason ⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) January 12, 2022
they cooking russ in Sacramento LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/yvfaVmFlVF— LAKER NATION FADE (@FadeAwayLeBron) January 13, 2022
No NBA player should have this many bad misses pic.twitter.com/MbIxFUFEb6— Hoops™ (@HoopMixOnly) January 11, 2022
Malang Sarr appreciation tweet ????— LDN (@LDNFootbalI) January 13, 2022
He’s barely put a foot wrong in some huge games in recent weeks - performed excellently as part of Tuchel’s defence. pic.twitter.com/bjnWMpjsqD
Thomas Tuchel wants to win trophies ???? pic.twitter.com/Zz4WIc95nu— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 12, 2022
Tuchel’s playing 4-2-2-2 on-the-ball. He’s showing his father Rangnick how to implement his own tactics ???? pic.twitter.com/qpugW57yu1— Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) January 5, 2022
The year is 2045 And Sergio Busquets is still FC Barcelona's starting DM because he's the most intelligent player in the world and it's hard to replace him pic.twitter.com/BiW6XAHIvm— ً (@xOluwaseyi) January 13, 2022
COURTOIS! Saves from Busquets and then saves from Dembele.#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/SxdHciCw8K— JOOJ (@WooTyyt) January 12, 2022