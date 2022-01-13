What’s trending today

You are here: HomeNews2022 01 13Article 1443592

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some months ago, some Nigerians took to Twitter to rant after their President, Muhammadu Buhari placed a ban on the micro-blogging site.

GhanaWeb takes a look at their reaction as the ban has been lifted and other stories making the trends on social media today.


#TwitterBan

The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4, 2021, after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

The ban was lifted on the app at midnight of January 13, 2022
Some netizens are, however, singing the praises of Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo state, who spoke up during the Twitter ban and was still active on Twitter, advocating for the freedom of Nigerians

See tweets below








Some Nigerians however stayed active on Twitter despite the ban


See tweet below




Bongo

The controversial blogger, Albert Nat Hyde, who was once in the trends after his encounter with Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, is in the trends again after some comments on the AFCON 2021 and other pertinent issues

See tweets below







Russ

Basketball player with Lakers is also in the top trends for making some bad misses during the team’s last game against Kings. Some netizens are saying he is not a good fit for the team

See tweets below






Thomas Tuchel

The sports world has however not ceased to sing the praises of Thomas Tuchel, current coach of the Chelsea Football Club. Some netizens have commended the prowess exhibited by some of the team’s players.

See tweets below



Meanwhile, Tuchel is keen on winning his third trophy since he assumed the position of Coach for the English team

See tweets below






Busquets

Sergio Busquets Burgos, the Spanish footballer who is currently a defensive midfielder for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spain national team is in the trends after yesterday’s game.

He was touted as intelligent and a deep-lying player for the team, though others argued he was slow



See tweets below





Meanwhile, news about his replacement is already making rounds as Boubacar Kamara has been mentioned as the one to replace him.

