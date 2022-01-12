You are here: HomeNews2022 01 12Article 1442800

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What's trending today?

People get talking on social media about various topics and happenings making these topics top the trends on social media.

GhanaWeb takes a look at the top five topics trending on Twitter and why tweeps are talking about them.

Sneaker Nyame

A Twitter user by @sneakerNyame is currently at the top of trends on Twitter for taking the 'ashawo’ season personal.

He was seen with his hands clutched on the backside of a thick woman during a photoshootr 690[ . He was also seen in pictures, ‘outside’ with Chance the rapper who is currently in Ghana.
-
With 5,574 tweets, netizens are giving their view on the young man.

Dampare

Inspector-General of Police, Dr Akuffo-Dampare, is also in the trends owing to his comment, “ Police doing away with unprofessional and unethical conducts."

Some Ghanaians due to this are calling for the investigation of a video of a police officer in Cape Coast who was captured drunk to stupor.

Black Stars

The Ghana Black Stars is in the trends, as the Super Eagles earned the praises for scoring a clean 1:0 against Egypt.

Some netizens are saying, Nigerian Super Eagles are “showing Ghana Black stars how it is done.“ Ghana is currently down by one goal after a game with Morocco

Kudus

Some Ghanaians are however expectant of Mohammed Kudus joining the Black Stars to play. The attacking midfielder who couldn’t join the team to play is currently receiving treatment after being injured in November.

Ghanaians believe his joining the team will boost their confidence in the Black stars again.

Milo

The Ghanaian Coach Milovan Rajevac is still in the trends after Ghana’s first game against Morocco.

Some netizens believe the coach didn’t make good use of the available players

