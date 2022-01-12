What's trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People get talking on social media about various topics and happenings making these topics top the trends on social media.



GhanaWeb takes a look at the top five topics trending on Twitter and why tweeps are talking about them.



Sneaker Nyame



A Twitter user by @sneakerNyame is currently at the top of trends on Twitter for taking the 'ashawo’ season personal.



He was seen with his hands clutched on the backside of a thick woman during a photoshootr 690[ . He was also seen in pictures, ‘outside’ with Chance the rapper who is currently in Ghana.

-

With 5,574 tweets, netizens are giving their view on the young man.



See some tweets below:





Yesterday we were really outside ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/xJKw6tiHkO — Dr. Sneaker Nyame ????????(Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) January 10, 2022

They were trolling Sneaker Nyame last year because he couldn’t grind this same ass. Reason that he was fearoo to touch it. This year he grab and squeeze it like his life depends on it. Don’t give up. You will definitely touch your GOALS at the right time. Be inspired???????????? — ᙢᣴ. sʟɪᴍ✞ (@Slim233_) January 12, 2022

Dear @GhPoliceService (Indefatigable IGP Dampare), this Police Officer either needs a Counselor or a sack? Drunk beyond control while in Uniform.#Ghana latest trends

Shatta Wale

UTAG

Black Stars pic.twitter.com/r7U9iqqknZ — Analimbey, A. ???????????????????? (@analimbeychris) January 11, 2022

IGP Dampare has done it again ;as he Launches Gh6. 1m Police Medical Fund https://t.co/rEYuTOVQgi pic.twitter.com/thBvR280Oe — Voltawebpage (@voltawebpage) January 12, 2022

Nigerian Super Eagles easily showing Ghana Black stars how it's done.



Once again, I blame Nigerians for not showing us the way ???? ????#AFCON2021#TeamGhana#TeamNigeria — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) January 11, 2022

Kudus Mohammed last played a competitive game in November, been injured for over a month, yet to play a competitive match, certainly will lack match fitness and we saying without him GHANA BLACK STARS can’t win a game. Herh time changes ampa — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) January 11, 2022

IGP Dampare has done it again ;as he Launches Gh6. 1m Police Medical Fund https://t.co/rEYuTOVQgi pic.twitter.com/thBvR280Oe — Voltawebpage (@voltawebpage) January 12, 2022

Inspector-General of Police, Dr Akuffo-Dampare, is also in the trends owing to his comment, “ Police doing away with unprofessional and unethical conducts."Some Ghanaians due to this are calling for the investigation of a video of a police officer in Cape Coast who was captured drunk to stupor.See tweets belowThe Ghana Black Stars is in the trends, as the Super Eagles earned the praises for scoring a clean 1:0 against Egypt.Some netizens are saying, Nigerian Super Eagles are “showing Ghana Black stars how it is done.“ Ghana is currently down by one goal after a game with MoroccoSee tweets belowSome Ghanaians are however expectant of Mohammed Kudus joining the Black Stars to play. The attacking midfielder who couldn’t join the team to play is currently receiving treatment after being injured in November.Ghanaians believe his joining the team will boost their confidence in the Black stars again.See tweets belowThe Ghanaian Coach Milovan Rajevac is still in the trends after Ghana’s first game against Morocco.Some netizens believe the coach didn’t make good use of the available playersSee tweets below