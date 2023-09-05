What's the use of state-owned enterprises donating for festivals in these hard times – Srem-Sai

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has questioned the rationale behind some actions of state-owned agencies as the country goes through the current economic hardship.



In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on September 4, 2023, Justice Srem-Sai indicated that some of the actions of state-owned agencies are a needless drain of the nation's scarce resources, especially in these hard times.



He questioned when state-owned agencies would donate for the celebration of tribal festivals while the government is broke and has little resources to run the country.



“We, clearly, are in hard times. So, we need to reconsider many of the things that we have become accustomed to. For example, what is the real usefulness of the following practices:



“State-owned enterprises and institutions making donations, out of the taxpayer’s money, towards the celebration of tribal festivals and other tribal events?” he questioned.



He was also bemused by the fact that state agencies are still printing paper calendars at high cost and distributing them to their staff.



“What is the use of the taxpayer’s money to print paper calendars and diaries (including the so-called ‘presidential diary’) every year, when everyone who receives such calendars or diaries has or ought to have an electronic device?” he quizzed.









