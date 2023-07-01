What's the ‘big deal’ if you win Assin North, it's your seat – NPP’s Nana Akomea mocks NDC

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has made mocking remarks about the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) recent victory in the Assin North by-election.



The by-election took place on Tuesday. June 27, 2023, saw James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC emerge as the winner as the NPP’s Charles Opoku lost.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Akomea questioned the hype surrounding the Assin North by-election, asserting that it was an NDC seat won by the party in 2020.



According to him, the victory of the NDC was expected since it was their own stronghold.



“Now this Assin North by-election, what is the big deal? This is an NDC seat won in 2020 by NDC, two years later there is a by-election you feel the same candidate will retain your seat, what is the big deal about it, It is your seat and you have retained it,” Nana Akomea stressed.



In his view, if the NPP has won the Assin North seat, then the victory would have been a big deal because they would have taken the seat from the NDC.



“If the NPP had won, it would have been a big deal because it is your seat,” he added.



To Nana Akomea, Charles Opoku failed to grab the Assin North for the NPP simply because the electorates in Assin North prefer the NDC candidate James Gyakye Quayson.



“ Because they still refer the NDC candidate simple.



“And you are so happy you have retained your seat and you are wearing white-white and shouting to the rooftop because you have retained your seat,” he teased.



