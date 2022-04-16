You are here: HomeNews2022 04 16Article 1517117

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What people are saying after the death of Bishop Dag’s first son

Bishop Dag-Heward Mills lost his first son Bishop Dag-Heward Mills lost his first son

Light House Chapel founder loses first son

David Dag-Heward Mills mourned

Ghanaians commiserate with Dag-Heward Mills

The news hit on the eve of Good Friday, March 15, 2022. Reports emerged about the demise of the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel International.

According to the reports, Dr. David Heward-Mills who was a medical doctor died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15, 2022, after battling a short illness.

David Heward Mills passed at 31. Following this, many have taken to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to commiserate with the Dag-Heward Mills family and express their condolences.

Whilst some described the Bishop as a strong person considering he was with the congregation at a joint service at the Independence Square on Good Friday; the day of the unfortunate incident, others described the event as a sad one.
Some others expressed shock about the event.

