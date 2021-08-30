What moral right do you have to talk about abandoned projects? – NPP MP to John Mahama

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo constituency says that former President John Dramani Mahama does not have the moral justification to complain about abandoned projects.



According to him, while as President, John Mahama abandoned most projects initiated by the John Agyekum Kufuor government hence not clothed with the audacity to criticize the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for doing the same.



Speaking on Wontumi FM, Ekow Assafuah mentioned the maternity ward at the Tafo District Hospital as one of many projects which were abandoned under the NDC government.



He narrated that the project commenced in 2007 by then MP for the area Dr Anthony Akoto Osei but stalled after the NPP exited power in 2009.



He noted that in the eight years of the NDC government, the project remained abandoned as nothing was done about it.



“In 2007, Dr Akoto Osei started a maternity block at Old Tafo District Hospital. Within two years the level the block got was fantastic. Unfortunately for the NPP, we lost power. From 2009 to 2016 not even a single block was added.



"I’m one of the people who reply to Mahama whenever he complains about NPP abandoning projects. In my own constituency, for eight good years a maternity bloc left there by Dr Akoto Osei was never touched by anyone. So I ask myself on what moral grounds does John Mahama say the NPP has refused to continue projects? I don’t get it” he said.



John Dramani Mahama recently criticized the Akufo-Addo government for abandoning health projects which started under his reign.



Mahama urged the government to focus on completing those projects instead of constructing new ones.



“There are hospitals in other regions that we were putting up and has also come to a standstill. In many places, the wind has blown off the roofs of the buildings, fire has burnt some of the buildings, it’s sad to see something like that,” he said in an interview with radio GBC while on a 'Thank You' tour at the Upper East regional house of chiefs at Bolgatanga



“What most Ghanaians ask is that what have we done with this money? Looks like most of it has gone into consumption rather than into providing the kind of infrastructure that we need. It is only an afterthought that suddenly they realized that we must be doing some infrastructures so agenda 111 has been conjured,” he stressed



