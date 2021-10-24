What moral justification do you have to increase fuel prices? - Onasis Kobby asks government

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Ashanti Regional executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Onasis Kobby has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration over the recent hike in fuel prices.



In a social media post, Onasis Kobby wondered why the prices of fuel will shoot up thirteen times within a year despite the positive indicators in that sector.



According to him, whereas the NDC government accrued revenue from just one oil-producing field, the NPP government is enjoying revenue from three fields which should help stabilize the sector.



Sharing a 2016 post of leading NPP member, Gabby Otchere Darko, in which he criticized the then NDC government for hikes in fuel prices, Onasis Kobby said: “in your case, you are bagging in more revenues from the upstream with three producing fields as compared to the one field under NDC. Under your tenure, consumption of oil products have almost doubled as compared to your predecessor.



“What economic or moral justification do you have to increase fuel 13 times in just a year?’ he quizzed.



The recent fuel price increment has been said by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi to be a sign of callousness by the government.



Sammy Gymafi said at a press conference last week that the increment was due to the taxes imposed on petroleum products.



“Permit me to state from the word go, that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-NPP government has shown itself to be callous and does not appear a give a hoot about the plight of Ghanaians. Otherwise, what can be the justification for the rampant and persistent increases in fuel prices we are witnessing in Ghana today.



“As you may be aware, Ghanaians have once again been slapped with another increase in pump prices of fuel by the insensitive and clueless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration. Only yesterday, the price of diesel and petrol was increased by 7%. This is the ninth (9th) consecutive time in the year 2021 alone, that the prices of petroleum products have gone up. This has increased the price per gallon of diesel and petrol from about GHc21.00 as at January this year, to about GHc31.00 currently," he said.



