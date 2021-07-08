'What jobs have we given 1st and 2nd ladies to pay them cabinet-level salaries? - Gatsi

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Dean of the School of Business of the University of Cape Coast(UCC), Prof John Gatsi, has questioned if the state has prescribed any jobs for the spouses of the president and vice-president for which they ought to be paid cabinet-level salaries or allowances.



It recently came to light, through anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem, that the Article 71 Emoluments Committee has recommended the payment of cabinet minister-level salaries to the presidential spouses.



Speaking to the Class Morning Show on Thursday, July 8, 2021 on the subject matter, Prof Gatsi told host, Kofi Oppong Asamoah that “You earn salaries or allowances because you are working for an employer.”



“All the people listed in Article 71 are employees of the state and the state decides to categorise them under that Article,” he noted.



“What is the employment process of the wife of the president and the wife of the vice-president?” he asked.



“What specific work has been prescribed for them to do?” he wondered.



Juxtaposing the work of some of the Article 71 officeholders against the philanthropic and voluntary works of the presidential spouses, Prof Gatsi said: “Take the Justices of the superior courts; we all know the work they do: they go to court and they administer justice.”



Again, he illustrated: “Take the CHRAJ Commissioner and the deputies, we know that they ensure justice and fairness for the country, especially when state institutions are not acting to protect the rights of individuals. That is the work they do.”



Further, he noted, “You go the Electoral Commission, which is also listed there; we know the work they do.”



He then contrasted: “Tell us which work have we prescribed for the wife of the president and the wife of the vice-president for which we are paying them salaries?”



And, remember, he noted, “Article 71 says that for purposes of that Article, salary includes allowances, so, it means that if there is even allowance, in the eye of Article 71, it’s a salary and it is not meant for them.”



“It is meant for the categories listed there.”