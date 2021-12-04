'What is your true position on the E-levy?' - NDC MPs asked

General News of Saturday, 4 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation For West Africa, MFWA, has demanded the "true position" of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, caucus in Parliament on the electronic levy (E-levy).
The 1.75% E-levy has become one of the most controversial taxes contained in the 2022 Budget.
The levy has been the main reason the NDC MPs rejected the budget during a November 26, 2021 vote. That vote was reversed by NPP MPs on November 30.
"Dear NDC in Parliament, what is your position on the E-levy? Is it a NO to the levy or you are negotiating for a reduction of the 1.75 rate? What is your true position?" Sulemana posted on Twitter.
The NDC position has been a "no, no" till Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu recently stated that he had changed his position from a "no, no" to a reduction of 1%.
Amid the back and forth over the budget approval, Parliament has instituted a bipartisan committee to resolve differences over the budget.
