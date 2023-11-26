What is your basis for disagreeing with Bawumia’s reaction to Mahama’s 24-hour economy? - Nana Akomea fires critics

Politics of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Nana Akomea, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has fired back at critics of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after the latter's recent comments on John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy.



According to him, the vice president was right in his criticism of the policy.



Dr Bawumia had earlier criticised the 24-economy proposal announced by John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



He argued that Ghana already has sectors operating around the clock.



However, the vice president’s comment received a lot of public backlash with some calling on him to present his own policy for the country rather than criticising others.



Amidst criticism from the minority and other commentators, Akomea in an interview on JoyNews on November 25, 2023, questioned the basis for their disagreement, arguing that Bawumia's stance aligns with the issues raised by those who oppose him.



“The same issues you are raising are the ones Bawumia raised. Those who disagree with him, what is the basis of their disagreement?” he questioned.



According to Nana Akomea, there are no legal or social barriers hindering businesses from working around the clock.



He emphasised that business operations depend on the presence of opportunity and demand, and if the demand exists, businesses will adjust their hours accordingly.



“John Mahama announces a 24-hour economy and Dr Bawumia says but we already have a 24-hour economy. There is no legal or social barrier for any business that wants to work for 24 hours.



“It is the presence of opportunity and demand. If the demand is there, businesses will meet that demand and if they have to operate more than 12 hours to meet that demand, businesses will take that decision. But as we speak, our economy has no time limit,” he said.



He continued: “Businesses operate up to 6, 8 or even 10 PM. Some even go up to 6 AM in the morning, depending on the opportunities that are available to where they are.”



