What is trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following a chaotic first day, the Arise Ghana protest has taken over social media.



GhanaWeb brings you the most important developments from the protest as well as the top trends, along with explanations of how and why they caused Twitter users to tweet.



AriseGhanaDemo



Day 1 of the Arise Ghana demonstration turned bloody as the police released tear gas and protestors pelted stones in return.



Ghanaians have been reacting to the actions of the police and protesters at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.



See tweets below



1st frame is the police officer who dressed as a demonstrator and threw the first stone at the police to cause mayhem. Arise Ghana called for his arrest but the police rather called reinforcement to do more violence!!!

The police is a wicked entity!!#AriseGhanaDemo pic.twitter.com/esx98PDFvy — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) June 28, 2022

A senior police officer slapping an incapacitated demonstrator. Ghanaians are very angry and the police must be very careful. Dampare is a scam. #AriseGhanaDemo pic.twitter.com/soJHUUqsgJ — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) June 29, 2022

I was following the live feed of the #AriseGhanaDemo on Piero Wan’s Facebook page and I was sad to see this a citizen of Ghana, the security brutality is getting out of hand in this country, we must be careful. pic.twitter.com/zSUaPJT6yI — Hon. Kwaku Citizen (@honkwakucitizen) June 28, 2022

A policeman whispered into my ears to quickly leave the scene.He said some of the police officers at the demonstration are party boys and not the ordinal police.

I quickly called my friends to be careful. A few minutes later I saw the police shooting tear gas in the protesters.???? pic.twitter.com/v3xNGYlFaf — promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) June 28, 2022

The police threw tear gas into the protestor Arise Ghana Demo: NDC’s Coms Director, Sammy Gyamfi, tells @tv3_ghana that, persons who threw stones were “agent provocateurs planted in their midst by the Police” but they “arrested them and gave them to the Police”. So the Police arrested their own? Right? Fascinating logic ???? pic.twitter.com/kvGQUCUyvv — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) June 28, 2022 s and it was thrown back at them



pic.twitter.com/EdzAZl8tD0— AKWESI????????‍♂️???????????????? (@_AlbertAkwesi) June 28, 2022

Under Dampare’s watch police are killing police ... Police are killing civilians.... Police are stealing from the people ... Worst IGP of all time — Baffoe ????️‍????????️‍???? (@PatriotsStan77) June 28, 2022

A thug in uniform being sent by Dampare to shoot at peaceful demonstrators. #AriseGhanaProtest pic.twitter.com/dmYuOzmiri — Citizen Kay (@Citizen__Kay) June 28, 2022

Chelsea plotting £105MILLION double swoop for Raphinha and Sterling #ChelseaFC https://t.co/5l4gx8tacq — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) June 28, 2022

Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. ???????? #CFC



Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. pic.twitter.com/gNbc4HbrTa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

More on Raphinha. Arsenal had a meeting with Leeds and made a new verbal bid in the last hours, turned down by LUFC. Barcelona also called Leeds again but no chance to match Chelsea bid. ???????? #Raphinha



Chelsea are now working to get the agreement done also on personal terms. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Politicians and party bootlickers; two set of groups we must save Ghana from if we are to progress to the benefit of all Ghanaians! pic.twitter.com/YrXncFJVb4 — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) June 29, 2022

Ghanaians were protesting yesterday bcuz of bad governance, Ghana is far better than Nigeria. Wen u elect old ppl into power u expect nothing good frm it.#psquare — Jay (@Fabianugwa) June 29, 2022

Ah wait o the Ghana Police dem no bi Ghanaians? Dema relatives too no bi Ghanaians? Or the suffering in the country no dey get to them? #AriseGhanaDemo #kumasi #bongo #police — Mr. Gaius (@general_gaius) June 29, 2022