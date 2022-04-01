What is trending today?

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022
It's the start of a new month and an end to a rollercoaster working week.
Tweeps have been talking about a variety of trends and GhanaWeb brings you all of the top ones as well as all the gists behind them.
Happy New Month
Tweeps welcome April on a good note as they declare good things into the new month and extend goodwill messages to others.
See tweets below:
Pains will end ????????— Bidie_Wura_Ba???? (@DarlingBoygh57) April 1, 2022
Tears will stop ????????
Blessings are coming ????????????
We serve the living God ????????
Happy new month lovers ???? ????
May all that you do in this new month be productive and successful. Happy New Month.— MrBanks???????????? (@Mrbankstips) April 1, 2022
Happy new month lovelies. It shall be well with us all and we shall prosper in all we do. May this new month brings new opportunities, may goals be achieved, may we have sound health all round and positive mindset and may we find happiness in all we do. Amen— Jay Lech (@JayLech8) April 1, 2022
Are we still singing the Songs Of New Artiste (SONA).— ????????Proverbial Tweeter (@GKofiAmoah) April 1, 2022
Or we rather dancing to SONA's tunes?
For me I dey do #KwakuTheTraveller cos the deadly voyage by the driver from the past, present and to 2025 will make it to Grammy if not audition for a new Fast & Furious.#JoySMS
After listening to#KwakuTheTraveller for the 888877737372727272th time pic.twitter.com/n7J1uUsJJJ— COUNSELOR???????? (@ShattaSarkodie) April 1, 2022
Yo! Yo!! Yo!! Benerl on#KwakuTheTraveller Dope tune of the moment. BLACKO!!????????@blacksherif_ pic.twitter.com/Qcl2ANuQnR— Benerl is Nice???? (@Kwakumerica) April 1, 2022
Please. No April Fool’s jokes. We are exhausted and our problems are many.— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) March 31, 2022
And tomorrow April fool but ain’t shit funny so don’t come fucking with me playing— kaylaBae???????? (@trulykaykay) March 31, 2022
A Gentle Reminder : Liquorose is a proud owner of a white Lexus and a White Benz ????????????????.#HappyBirthdayLiquorose— Motun -mama sunshine ☀️☀️☀️ (@Joyallover) April 1, 2022
WORLD LIQUOROSE DAY
MUFASA IS 27#Liquorose pic.twitter.com/znH4m7kBdE
This is actually the best paranran(Saxophonist) ever!!!!????????. I hated them until today! Liquorose will make me love my enemies las las#HappyBirthdayLiquorose— ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? (@melanin_goddez) April 1, 2022
WORLD LIQUOROSE DAY
MUFASA IS 27
QUEEN OF LIQUOLIONS
LIQLEVEL 27 IS HERE#Liquolions
What a grand ushering into the phase 27— baby girl!???? (@trinidadfinist) April 1, 2022
Liquorose is loved
Pass it on????
Protect Black Sherif at all cost.— Junior (@boobsoverbookss) April 1, 2022
Look at how Nigerians are very welcoming of black sherif even when most of his songs are sung in Twi and English.— Habib (@TheHabibLateef) April 1, 2022
Music is indeed universal and honestly, Nigerian music industry can bring you to the limelight faster than any other.
