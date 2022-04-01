What is trending today?

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

It's the start of a new month and an end to a rollercoaster working week.



Tweeps have been talking about a variety of trends and GhanaWeb brings you all of the top ones as well as all the gists behind them.



Happy New Month



Tweeps welcome April on a good note as they declare good things into the new month and extend goodwill messages to others.



See tweets below:





Pains will end ????????

Tears will stop ????????

Blessings are coming ????????????

We serve the living God ????????

Happy new month lovers ???? ???? — Bidie_Wura_Ba???? (@DarlingBoygh57) April 1, 2022

May all that you do in this new month be productive and successful. Happy New Month. — MrBanks???????????? (@Mrbankstips) April 1, 2022

Happy new month lovelies. It shall be well with us all and we shall prosper in all we do. May this new month brings new opportunities, may goals be achieved, may we have sound health all round and positive mindset and may we find happiness in all we do. Amen — Jay Lech (@JayLech8) April 1, 2022

Are we still singing the Songs Of New Artiste (SONA).



Or we rather dancing to SONA's tunes?



For me I dey do #KwakuTheTraveller cos the deadly voyage by the driver from the past, present and to 2025 will make it to Grammy if not audition for a new Fast & Furious.#JoySMS — ????????Proverbial Tweeter (@GKofiAmoah) April 1, 2022

Please. No April Fool’s jokes. We are exhausted and our problems are many. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) March 31, 2022

And tomorrow April fool but ain’t shit funny so don’t come fucking with me playing — kaylaBae???????? (@trulykaykay) March 31, 2022

A Gentle Reminder : Liquorose is a proud owner of a white Lexus and a White Benz ????????????????.#HappyBirthdayLiquorose

WORLD LIQUOROSE DAY

MUFASA IS 27#Liquorose pic.twitter.com/znH4m7kBdE — Motun -mama sunshine ☀️☀️☀️ (@Joyallover) April 1, 2022

This is actually the best paranran(Saxophonist) ever!!!!????????. I hated them until today! Liquorose will make me love my enemies las las#HappyBirthdayLiquorose

WORLD LIQUOROSE DAY

MUFASA IS 27

QUEEN OF LIQUOLIONS

LIQLEVEL 27 IS HERE#Liquolions — ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? (@melanin_goddez) April 1, 2022

What a grand ushering into the phase 27

Liquorose is loved

Pass it on???? — baby girl!???? (@trinidadfinist) April 1, 2022

Look at how Nigerians are very welcoming of black sherif even when most of his songs are sung in Twi and English.



Music is indeed universal and honestly, Nigerian music industry can bring you to the limelight faster than any other. — Habib (@TheHabibLateef) April 1, 2022

