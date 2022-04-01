What is trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 04 01Article 1504961

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

It's the start of a new month and an end to a rollercoaster working week.

Tweeps have been talking about a variety of trends and GhanaWeb brings you all of the top ones as well as all the gists behind them.

Happy New Month

Tweeps welcome April on a good note as they declare good things into the new month and extend goodwill messages to others.

See tweets below:







KwakuTheTraveller

Black Sherif’s new single, ‘Kwaku the traveller,’ is currently among the trends.

The song which is resonating very well with many of his fans, who describe themselves as ‘street people,’ is getting Twitter buzzing.

Tweeps have been sharing lines and bits of the song they relate with.

See tweets below:







AprilFoolsDay

April 1 is known across the globe as April Fools’ Day.

The day, which is usually filled with jokes and pranks, may look different on April 1, 2022, as tweeps ask to be spared all the pranks as no one is currently in the mood for one.

See tweets below:





HappyBirthdayLiquorose

Liquorose of Big Brother Naija fame is in the trends after she celebrated her birthday on March 31, 2022.

The dancer and influencer, who won the hearts of many, has had people pouring out love and heartfelt messages to celebrate the day with her.

Wishes keep pouring in a day after her birthday.

See tweets below:







BlackSherif

The fast-rising Ghanaian act is in the trends after his song, ‘Kwaku the traveller’ won the hearts of many.

Tweeps have been singing his praise since the song was released

See tweets below:





