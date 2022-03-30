What is trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is the name that is currently on the lips of every Ghanaian as the Black Stars team made the nation proud during their World Cup Qualifier game against arch-rivals, Nigeria.



GhanaWeb brings you all the gists around the win, among other issues, and why they are trending.



NGAGHA



NGAGHA is currently topping the trends as Ghana and Nigeria seem to have settled the #JollofDerby argument.



Ghanaians have been trolling the Nigerian football team, Super Eagles, after Tuesday's game that saw Ghana qualify to the World Cup scheduled to be held in Qatar later this year.



What a crop of talented players we’ve got. We’ve got Thomas Partey,Kyereh Odoi,Amartey and the rock Djiku.The love is coming back #BlackStars #JollofDerby #NGAGHA pic.twitter.com/3nGW15JbUY — Waakye 2 billion???????????????? (@ivmdecember) March 29, 2022

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is a top man. Man has got his name written in the books of Ghanaians. Big ups #NGAGHA pic.twitter.com/V3DSMGJYJf — #WoPre aa wob3ti (@madibaoctopus3) March 29, 2022

Nigerians should not forget that #BlackStars qualified for the World Cup in their own backyard. Lower your voice when talking to us ????

We made E-history in Abuja

#NGAGHA pic.twitter.com/hCMgBW8FdB — Anderson (@zanziba_) March 29, 2022

They said Ghana Must Go so we are going the World Cup. Congrats #BlackStars ???????? pic.twitter.com/IkzHU9lyH4 — Joojo Wallacot (@SelormTali) March 29, 2022

A whole Giant of Africa Loosing AFCON and World Cup qualifications in a space of 2months.????#NGAGHA #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/8GO8hS5KVf — Jay ♥️???? (@EruditeHenry) March 29, 2022

Nigeria de3 tswww????????????

Wollacot take the Super Eagle make chinchinga

Go Black Stars Go Ghana!!#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/KbrlkDYGRD — Daniel Kofi Kyereh Hommie⚽ (@phacelord) March 29, 2022

Jojo Wollacott!! Proved every single critic wrong. Credit to Otto addo for sticking with him. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 29, 2022

MAXIMUM RESPECT - Otto Addo - for delivering the World Cup ticket. And Partey for the vital goal and the @GhanaBlackstars for total team effort and the @ghanafaofficial for its hard work in all! We love you ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RlM7BTwO5i — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) March 29, 2022

E-Levy means we’re going back to holding more physical cash…this is a big win for Armed Robbers. — Don (@Opresii) March 29, 2022

So wait. How is the govt of Ghana???????? celebrating the passing of the E-levy? Why has the E-levy, a tax that will ultimately kill businesses and livehoods become an achievement of govt? This is outrageous! @moigovgh @MoF_Ghana @Attaanii @thePOE_T @MBawumia @hughes_onair #elevy pic.twitter.com/j5jGctSKa7 — Africa Development Watch (@AfricaDew) March 30, 2022

You think we are trolling Nigeria so we have forgotten about the E-Levy pic.twitter.com/SJZ0vnf24V — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 29, 2022

South Africans ain’t happy but we don’t care???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) March 29, 2022

E go pain the South Africans pass the Nigerians self. Siafour — #WeCelebrateGh (@TheGHMediaGuru) March 29, 2022

Nigeria lose qualification to Qatar2022 against Ghana Black Stars today and the pains go straight to South Africans mmoaa moti s3 yacht!! ???????????? — Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) March 29, 2022