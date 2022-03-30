What is trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 03 30Article 1503044

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is the name that is currently on the lips of every Ghanaian as the Black Stars team made the nation proud during their World Cup Qualifier game against arch-rivals, Nigeria.

GhanaWeb brings you all the gists around the win, among other issues, and why they are trending.

NGAGHA

NGAGHA is currently topping the trends as Ghana and Nigeria seem to have settled the #JollofDerby argument.

Ghanaians have been trolling the Nigerian football team, Super Eagles, after Tuesday's game that saw Ghana qualify to the World Cup scheduled to be held in Qatar later this year.

BlackStars

The breathtaking performance by the Ghanaian football team in Abuja got people talking.

The team demonstrated great team spirit, resilience and defended themselves in a way that played into the hearts of Ghanaians, during their game against Nigeria.

Tweeps have been commending them for chalking such a success and making the country as a whole proud.

OttoAddo

Ghana’s coach, Otto Addo, has made football fans proud after helping to qualify the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup.

Netizens have not ceased to sing his praise and admire his leadership skills.

E-Levy

Ghanaians have expressed frustration after the ‘Draconian E-Levy’ was finally passed in Parliament on Tuesday, March 30, 2022.

Ghanaians have been lamenting and asking questions, noting that they are in an unstable economy with a high cost of living, and that the E-Levy is just going to be another headache for them.

SouthAfricans

Ordinarily, Nigeria should be the most pained that Ghana has qualified to the World Cup, but it has turned out that it is the South Africans that are in stitches.

This follows Ghana's playoff game with Nigeria that saw them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a spot they felt the Black Stars did not deserve.

Ghanaians have been trolling the South Africans.

