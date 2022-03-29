What is trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 03 29Article 1502156

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians are in anticipation of the World Cup playoff, which is to take place in Abuja.

This, among other stories, got tweeps tweeting on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

GhanaWeb brings you all the top trends and why they are trending.

Abomasum

Ghanaians have jumped on the smack Will Smith gave Chris Rock and making fun of it.

Abomasum which is one of the stomachs of ruminants could mean ‘He/she has slapped me’ in the Akan dialect.
Memes have been flying on the streets of Twitter with ‘abomasum’ to tease the smack Chris received for making a joke against Jada Smith.

Mr. President

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently celebrating his 78th birthday, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Netizens have been pouring in wishes to celebrate with him.

Jada

The wife of Will Smith, Jada Smith is still in the trends, two days after her husband smacked Chris Rock after he made a joke concerning her health condition.

Alopecia

Calls have been by some people and societies to stop making jokes about the health conditions of others, these calls come on the back of the joke Chris Rock made about Jada’s health condition.

Abuja

Tweeps are in anticipation of the World Cup playoff which is to take place at Abuja between Ghana and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, some tweeps have noted that there was a blackout in Abuja on Monday night when the players from the Ghanaian team were training on the pitch.

Ghanaians have been reacting to the blackout that Nigeria is known for.

