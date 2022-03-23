What is trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The sports world seems to have taken over the streets of Twitter on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in anticipation of the World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
GhanaWeb brings you all the talks on the streets of Twitter that keeps the notification bars buzzing.
Nigeria
Nigeria is still in the trends as Ghanaians brace up for the scheduled playoff.
Some predictions have been made by football fans from both countries.
See tweets below:
Relax, it's just Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/JaXjX5L1mB— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 23, 2022
For the first time in my life, I’ve felt a World Cup Qualifier playoffs as a Champions League knockout tie.— Eugene (@eugenettdoku) March 23, 2022
The tension in that Ghana ???????? vs Nigeria ???????? match is super???? pic.twitter.com/Ucks5yeMkb
Ghana Black Star hero Late Junior Agogo (RIP), destroyed Nigeria Super Eagles chance to win the 2008 #AFCON.— Team_Nigeria ???????? (@9jaPlayersNews) March 23, 2022
This is one of the most fiercest #GhanaVsNaija match. pic.twitter.com/rlzAXUnSZD
Asamoah Gyan After Making That Tweet???????? pic.twitter.com/mDDl0Og7fZ— Nhat Burniton???????????????? (@__nhat) March 22, 2022
Boys dey drag Asamoah Gyan because he wanted Ashemeru in the black stars Ei ????????— KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) March 22, 2022
Check the link below
Asamoah Gyan now understands that we all have a right to express opinions erh?— Vawulence General (@hansandoh) March 22, 2022
Then he should understand that if he feels one player should be in the team,another persons view can be that some other player should not like I thought of his 2019 AFCON inclusion.
I agree with Asamoah Gyan, Ashimeru deserves the captains armband for the next 20 years, unfortunately he's not a family and friends player. Your time will come bro ❤????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ih3afwvrpB— Daniel Boifio Junior (@DBJ_gh) March 22, 2022
The Black Stars held their first training session at the Baba Yara stadium ???? last night.— Ben-oni Blay (@pkbhimselv22) March 23, 2022
Getting ready for battle ????????????#ghana #GhanaVsNaija #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/BZHuk18cYB
The Super Eagles are getting ready for the game against the Black Stars ✨ but we no see dem sef????#BlackStars #GhanaVsNaija— Ben-oni Blay (@pkbhimselv22) March 23, 2022
Credit: @NGSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/GiDLkaeDnR
FEATURE: The Black Stars' shambolic showing at the AFCON: A blessing in disguise https://t.co/MwiEydfrdf pic.twitter.com/wru1w9XikV— Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) March 23, 2022
I've sent them a message, tomorrow I will call them and find out when did Majeed Ashimeru got injured.— Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) March 22, 2022
We won't allow them to get away with this big lie! pic.twitter.com/cvgTatiYYu
But the exclusion of Alfred Duncan and Majeed Ashimeru really needs an explanation. Probably it will enhance the trust in Otoo Addo’s work. Anytime he gets the opportunity, he needs to explain.#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/f3wGxqMRI7— Abdul Rahman Medal Abubakar (@MedalRaman) March 22, 2022
The 2022 World Cup winners have arrived in Kumasi ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/sg4deOinkP— n.a (@thenanaaba) March 22, 2022
There’s so much love for Black Stars in Kumasi. Atmosphere after first training session????????❤️ ???????? pic.twitter.com/xJBcLMx4EP— Samuello???????????? (@SamuelloGh) March 22, 2022
Good reception.— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) March 22, 2022
Kumasi welcome Black Stars ahead of world Cup play off game against Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/rjWKj9YJMi