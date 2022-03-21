You are here: HomeNews2022 03 21Article 1495511

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

What is trending today?

The weekend has been quite eventful: from the sports world all through to entertainment, as Ghanaians continue to lament over the toughening economy.

GhanaWeb brings you all-round trends and some gists on social media as the new working week starts.

daterush

The much-touted match-making show is in the trends after a number of comments from some participants on the TV3 show were made.

Tweeps have been reacting to the various comments that caught their attention.

See tweet below









Auba

Barcelona football player, Aubameyang, stole the hearts of football fans in the past weekend's El Classico.

The ex-Arsenal star scored twice and in assisted another during Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid, getting tweeps singing his praises.

See tweets below







Obuasi

Obuasi is currently in the trends after the bus transporting local football team players of AshantiGold was attacked at Assin Endwa by armed robbers.

The team was on its way to Obuasi following their 2-1 defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in Accra. Every person on board is confirmed safe.

See tweets below





Koeman

Dutch professional football manager, Ronald Koeman, who was most recently the manager of La Liga club, Barcelona, is in the trends after the El Classico game between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Football fans have said that he made people lose hope in Barcelona due to his poor management skills.

Sunday, March 20, 2022's game rekindled the hope and belief fans had in the team.

See tweets below







Eii

The Ghanaian jargon ‘eii,’ which is usually used to express shock or exclaim surprise at something, also makes it to the trends as Ghanaians express surprise at some happenings in the country.

See tweets below







