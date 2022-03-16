What is trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today, we bring you the news of the not-so-happy Manchester United fans, spoilt bet slips, backs and forths between tweeps alongside all the buzzing gists that are making the trends on the streets of Twitter.



GhanaWeb brings you all the topics and why they are trending.



Manchester United



What looked like an eventful game turned sour for Manchester United fans as the players did not live up to expectations.



The promising game with Atletico Madrid ended in a clean 1:0 against the Red Devils.



Football fans against Manchester United could not hide their excitements at the team’s loss as fans of the team equally expressed their disappointments at the outcome.



See some reactions below





Five years without a trophy for Manchester United ???? pic.twitter.com/73gRdO6cxg — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2022

Dear God.



You’ve seen how we have suffered as Manchester United fans for the last 9 years.



Don’t let Atletico Madrid make us the laughing stock of the Premier League so early on in the Champions League knockouts.



Amen. — ًEllis. (@EIIisV3) March 15, 2022

Since Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United have bottled 11 trophies.



Since getting rid of him, Sporting have won 5.



Hindrance.



Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/2APt3jcmma — Mike (@MikeLUHG2) March 15, 2022

archipalago paa Sheldon ein girlfriend dey resemble Akonfem like how…???? pic.twitter.com/OOAKQbnjj9 — KEN (@BraKhen11) March 16, 2022

Sheldon on the Timeline Sheldon with the slang pic.twitter.com/7zfzmhlUfj — Sey Banku ❤???????? (@sey_amen_) March 16, 2022

Sheldon on the Timeline Sheldon with the slang pic.twitter.com/7zfzmhlUfj — Sey Banku ❤???????? (@sey_amen_) March 16, 2022

You can see the Asakaa boys were just teasing Palago, ???? but Palago take am personal — Captain Emanović (@NtimEmanovic) March 16, 2022

Your eye never tear ????????????‍♂️???? Palago be villager !! — RasKuada (@RasKuada) March 16, 2022

"Ghana is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have a national scale E-Pharmacy and one of only a few countries in the world with a national scale E-pharmacy".#EGhana pic.twitter.com/SWhYgp1taC — I AM MAQICFINGERS (@princeofori2010) March 16, 2022

The E-Pharmacy: This initiative will improve access, efficiency and the availability of medicines across the country, especially in rural and less urban areas. This will make Ghana one of a handful of countries with a national scale e-pharmacy in the world.#EGhana pic.twitter.com/0oYuka8dL2 — Balotelli_de_2nd (Agenda 111) ???????????????????????????? (@MuhammadNtim) March 16, 2022

We are truly blessed to have a manager like Thomas Tuchel during these difficult times. ???? pic.twitter.com/skeXD96JKx — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 15, 2022

Thomas Tuchel is handling this situation so well.



???? Chelsea ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????????????... ???? pic.twitter.com/xJDFCxJ2E7 — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) March 15, 2022