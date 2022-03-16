What is trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 03 16Article 1491782

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today, we bring you the news of the not-so-happy Manchester United fans, spoilt bet slips, backs and forths between tweeps alongside all the buzzing gists that are making the trends on the streets of Twitter.

GhanaWeb brings you all the topics and why they are trending.

Manchester United

What looked like an eventful game turned sour for Manchester United fans as the players did not live up to expectations.

The promising game with Atletico Madrid ended in a clean 1:0 against the Red Devils.

Football fans against Manchester United could not hide their excitements at the team’s loss as fans of the team equally expressed their disappointments at the outcome.

See some reactions below







Sheldon

Social media sensation and influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon, is currently in the trends owing to a long unsettled brawl he has with musician, Archipalago.

The brawl between the two resurfaced when the two dig up the old feud during a Twitter space session.

Netizens have been assessing the back and forth between the two.

See some reactions here:





Palago

Ghanaian Musician, Archipalago, who is at the other end of the back and forth with Sheldon is also in the trends for making some comments netizens felt were sensitive and uncalled for.

The musician made this comment in a Twitter space that was meant to address issues between Kumasi-based music group, Asakaa Boys, and others.

See tweets below







EGhana

#EGhana is among today’s trends after some netizens praised the digitization drive of the ‘economic messiah’, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The National Health Insurance Scheme joins the digitization drive after being digitized to help Ghanaians access stress-free medical care.

See tweets below






Tuchel

Coach for Chelsea Football Club, Tuchel, has been touted by some netizens as the best coach ever.

Songs of his praise come on the back of him being firm despite the team’s current situation.

The coach, who has asserted that they will continue to play as long as they have shirts and boots, has been manning his team well even though the team is going through tough times.

See how netizens sang his praise



