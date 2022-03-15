What is trending today?

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Ghanaians have taken to social media to rant about economic hardships, skyrocketing fuel prices, and the increasing prices of products and services.



The sports world has also taken over the streets of Twitter as netizens brace up for the anticipated match between Ghana and Nigeria, which is to determine which country qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar.



GhanaWeb brings you these and some other top stories that are making the trends on Twitter.



Bawumia



Ghana’s vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is currently in the trends as fuel prices keep rising by the day. Ghanaians cannot seem to stomach the consequent rise in fuel prices at the various pumps.



Social media users are asking what economic experts like Bawumia will do to salvage the situation.



The world prices of crude have gone down below $100 but we are still paying higher prices for petrol, this is as a result of the cedis depreciation and #Bawumia is no where to be found — Dzifa GUNU (@DzifaGUNU) March 15, 2022

So where is Ghana's economy messiah Alhaji Bawumia in all the economy mess we are in now as Ghanaians ?

The Future Is Pregnant #MorningStarr — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@tabi_henry) March 15, 2022

Not to burst anyone's bubble this morning but, if you are now contemplating buying your first car and not yet used to driving around etc, please contemplate well ooo na the road ahead is slippery.



We await tomorrow's fuel prices.????????‍♂️????@benkoku#CitiCBS

Chief of staff

Bawumia — Sɛ La Se (@sesi1gh) March 15, 2022

Afia Schwarzenegger thanks Chief of staff, Mad. Frema Opare for the ¢50,000,00 gift pic.twitter.com/LV3Y5wIvOH — OWUSU KWADWO (@owusukwadwo360) March 14, 2022

I can imagine how much of our taxes our “able” Chief of Staff Hon. Frema Opare has been dishing out to cronies, assigns and apparatchiks of their party.



No wonder Ghana’s broke but as for the E-levy de3 lai-lai! pic.twitter.com/cANSFMdyZo — ???????? Juju Man ™ ???????? (@PrayForGh) March 14, 2022

Mother Christmas Chief of Staff. $4,800 per hour to Adjoa Sarfo for private Jet from USA to Accra. $120,000 for Adjoa Sarfo as appearance fee. Gh50,000 to Afia Shua aka Mouth of Medusa to carry coffin from Europe to Ghana. Mother, when is our turn for the bonanza? pic.twitter.com/UQ7QZtQ0Ax — Don Epifanio (@NdcVictory) March 14, 2022

Price of eggs increase by 10% effective March 14 – Poultry Farmers Association.

Kwesi Arthur - Celebrate Bawumia Chief Of Staff ⚕️ SSNIT pic.twitter.com/KBHlu5VRRD — Lord Kelvin Edwin Nelson (@thehighestblog) March 15, 2022

The Country Ghana is actually on a reverse gear!#JoySMS https://t.co/XA4FoEr0pT — Joseph (@nyamebajoseph75) March 15, 2022

Nana Addo and the Akyem boys will sell Ghana very soon pic.twitter.com/ghUkgmU0rL — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) March 14, 2022

Pray for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/F7KzUzZWyA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 15, 2022

LeBron was visibly upset after the Lakers couldn't grab the rebound. pic.twitter.com/ZhDCKumiNT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2022

Lebron James trying to carry the Lakers to the playoffs without Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/JZt9acCvnM — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) March 15, 2022

Baba yara is currently better than any stadium in Ghana atm. Pitch wise and everything is super good. I feel Ghana should re-submit it to CAF they might consider. — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) March 13, 2022

If there's no possibility of a change of venue to Baba Yara,then why did CAF sanction it's inspection??

???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/rH1YYzEumf — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) March 14, 2022

There's a team to inspect the Cape Coast stadium. Some officials are there already.



Baba Yara, I say might not be the venue. Let's just hope FIFA agrees to the 'Presidential project' — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) March 13, 2022

The Chief of Staff has made it into the books of netizens after Ghanaian celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger, hinted that the government official gave her GHc50,000 during her father’s burial.Ghanaians are questioning if this is what their taxes are used for.One may have noticed irregular price hikes in products on the food market and other products and services.Netizens have taken to Twitter to rant on new strange prices and asking questions as the economy crumbles by the day.Basketball giant, Lakers, is currently is the trends after their game with Toronto Raptors.The team, in this game, could not make the points despite trying so hard.Netizens who were displeased with the poor showing of the team did not spare them the backlash.Netizens are asking questions as to which stadium in Ghana is best for hosting the FIFA playoff between Ghana and Nigeria.Some persons have however hinted that a team has been sent to inspect the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to ascertain if it is fit for the game.