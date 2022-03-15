What is trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 03 15Article 1490795

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have taken to social media to rant about economic hardships, skyrocketing fuel prices, and the increasing prices of products and services.

The sports world has also taken over the streets of Twitter as netizens brace up for the anticipated match between Ghana and Nigeria, which is to determine which country qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar.

GhanaWeb brings you these and some other top stories that are making the trends on Twitter.

Bawumia

Ghana’s vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is currently in the trends as fuel prices keep rising by the day. Ghanaians cannot seem to stomach the consequent rise in fuel prices at the various pumps.

Social media users are asking what economic experts like Bawumia will do to salvage the situation.

See tweets below








Chief of staff

The Chief of Staff has made it into the books of netizens after Ghanaian celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger, hinted that the government official gave her GHc50,000 during her father’s burial.

Ghanaians are questioning if this is what their taxes are used for.

See tweets below







Ghana

One may have noticed irregular price hikes in products on the food market and other products and services.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to rant on new strange prices and asking questions as the economy crumbles by the day.

See tweets below







Lakers

Basketball giant, Lakers, is currently is the trends after their game with Toronto Raptors.

The team, in this game, could not make the points despite trying so hard.

Netizens who were displeased with the poor showing of the team did not spare them the backlash.

See tweets below







BabaYara

Netizens are asking questions as to which stadium in Ghana is best for hosting the FIFA playoff between Ghana and Nigeria.

Some persons have however hinted that a team has been sent to inspect the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to ascertain if it is fit for the game.

See how netizens are reacting to the new suggestion





