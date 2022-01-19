What is trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022
Social media is still in disappointment after a few current happenings.
The defeat of the Black stars made the trends among other topics.
We take a look at why Ghanaians are disappointed and other topics that got netizens talking
#TeamGhana
Disappointment greeted Ghanaians as football fans and Ghanaians had their expectations cut short. The Ghana Black Stars were definitely not spared as netizens tuned the trolls a notch higher. #TeamGhana is currently number 1 trending subject on Twitter after last night’s game. The Ghana Black Stars lost to Comoros.
#TeamGhana made two goals as Comoros won by 3 goals. Some netizens got trolling, saying #TeamGhana should come home and register their sims with their Ghana Card.
'We didn't play with ambition and passion.— K-Fresh ???? (@MrKwakuKyei1) January 18, 2022
I have been in the game for a long time. I'm very disappointed that we are going out.
We shouldn't have gone out. I'm really disappointed' - Asamoah Gyan. #TeamGhana #GHACOM #GhanaComoros #JoySMS #AmShow #PrimeMorning pic.twitter.com/g1PzE7YPgk
Pack your bags we are waiting for you at the airport with cains #TeamGhana— COBBY???? (@theartist_cobby) January 18, 2022
Asamoah Gyan |Twene Jonas pic.twitter.com/r6V5sCW4e2
This is the man, the coach of Comoros, who saved Ghana so many millions of dollars. Ghanaians say thank you.#JoySMS pic.twitter.com/MFPVGpEuct— Kenneth (@_sir_kenn) January 19, 2022
How Ghana warmed up for the Comoros game #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/FjoyuEic1L— AD???? (@98Toks) January 18, 2022
Ghana sef we like hype tooo much ,see how our players deh hype Comoros ????????????????— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 18, 2022
Now they are trending ????????????
Milo too you are wearing Rev Obofuor s shirt some ????????— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 18, 2022
Why ? we deh go preach ????????????
Ghana 0–1 morocco— Devil???? (@oscean_king) January 19, 2022
Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Per this results, i strongly believe we have an empty can instead of a tin full of milo. ???? pic.twitter.com/8GMtRWFcnR
Fine boy wey he san nso dey ball herr. Well done man.— JJ Socka (@shadrackamankw1) January 18, 2022
Kofi Kyereh the proper baller ???????? #TeamGhana pic.twitter.com/KHEQAsUe3N
Kyereh to his goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/Ha8B2RLTon— SAMMY (@Greatest_Mensah) January 18, 2022
The only sensible player in our blackstars team. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/f0rpkeR24A— BILLIONAIRE EVENTUALLY ⚪ (@Andy_Teflon_Don) January 18, 2022
Did we send you? Anas, Did we? pic.twitter.com/vVE9svubpk— Sɛ Asa ???????? ???????? (@S3__Asa) January 19, 2022
Make we all blame Anas for the mess in our football. Kwesi Nyantakyi no do anything— Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) January 18, 2022
“Dear Anas, I hope you are happy. If you like, use your documentary to help us qualify.— Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) January 18, 2022
Yours unfaithfully
Kwesi Nyantakyi” pic.twitter.com/6iZPnpXNxy