What is this campaign against coup d’états? - Kwesi Pratt questions Akufo-Addo

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has wondered why the president seems to be on an anti-coup campaign when he ironically celebrates people who conducted coup d’états in the past.



The veteran journalist explained that till date, for instance, the country’s only international airport is in honour of a man who organized a coup.



Speaking on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwesi Pratt Jnr questioned the basis for such a campaign by the president.



“It seems to me that our president is very very busy on an anti-coup campaign. I’m just sitting back and I’m wondering, you’re still honouring Kotoka: your key airport is called Kotoka International Airport, and the president himself has told us that his inspiration in politics is the most prolific coup maker in Africa today.



“So, what is this campaign against coup d’états? Were you not there when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went to visit former President Rawlings; he said that former President Rawlings is his inspiration,” he said.



Among the people being chased by the State for comments on coups is a convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



The youth activist, who had been in police custody since February 11, 2022, when he was arrested immediately he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport, was granted a GH¢2 million bail by the Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



Also, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, who is the Bono Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, was recently invited by the police over similar comments considered to have been calling for a coup in the country.