What is happening in Ukraine has been happening for many years in Africa – Zelensky calls for support

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has called for support from the African continent for his country because what is happening in Ukraine, he says, is something that the continent identifies with.



He explained that Africa has been experiencing such injustice for a long time and as such, it should be able to identify with Ukraine.



“For a long time, the world did not care, and this is wrong. We always talked about this: people who have been going through war for eight years. There is no long-distance war. What is happening in Ukraine has been happening for many years in many places on the African continent. This injustice is absolute, and the security infrastructure of the whole world needs to be changed. These international institutions need to be changed for them to work. And we stand for it,” he said.



This was contained in a transcript from the Ukranian president’s first interview in Africa.



President Zelensky further explained that now that his country needs all the help it can get. The country also expects that Africa would come through for it because they would do same for them.



“We do not divide the countries of the African continent into those who advocate neutrality in the war against us and those who support us. We know and are ready to supply all countries with grain and wheat. Because hunger is not neutral. Hunger comes to the country, no matter what the position of this state was before the war. It is hunger, and it is about the fact that people will die. I know that we can help the countries of the African continent without dividing them, just as they should unite to support Ukraine. Because we have the truth on our side,” he added.



Ukraine has been at the receiving end of continuous attacks from Russia since the start of the year, a situation that has affected global activities and unsettled many economies.



