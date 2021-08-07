What is anti-party conduct? – Anyidoho asks as petition 'hits' ET Mensah

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A former NDC deputy scribe wants anti-party conduct defined



• At least three prominent party members have been expelled with petitions alleging anti-party conduct



• The latest anti-party allegation has been levelled against former Sports Minister E. T. Mensah



Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is seeking clarification on what anti-party conduct means per the constitution of the party.



In a series of tweets posted on Friday evening (August 6, 2021), the former presidential spokesman lambasted the use of the said conduct in suspending and or expelling opposition voices.



According to him, the use of supposed petitions cloaked with the charge of anti-party conduct to oust critical members was driving the party to the level of intolerant absurdity.



He posted five tweets on the phenomenon with the third one specifically asking what constituted anti-party conduct.



Anyidoho was recently expelled from the NDC much to the delight of some members who said the decision was long overdue.



A petition against him was submitted by two party members leading to his suspension first and recent expulsion. Two other party members have suffered similar fates - Bernard Allotey Jacobs and Stephen Atubiga.



The latest petition on anti-party allegations has been levelled against former Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister, E. T. Mensah who has recently made critical remarks about some members of the party.









Below are Anyidoho's five tweets



Someone should tell them that at this rate of intolerant absurdity; they would spend the rest of their lives writing headless petitions. Very soon, we shall know those who are actually neck-deep in gross indiscipline & real anti-party conduct.



You accuse people falsely; they set records straight in order to kill ill-intentioned agenda: what is anti-party about it? When did, free-thinking & free speech intended to, right the wrongs, become anti-party conduct? We No go sit down make dem cheat us every day ooo! Walahi



Actually: what really constitutes anti-party conduct?



What is more anti-party conduct than sharp teeth babies insulting Elders at the behest of a cult character? What is anti-party conduct than destroying the image of a Party by lying that you won elections when u have no collated results? They will fall on their evil swords soon



They shall soon petition that the smelly fart of their cult leader, is anti-party conduct & indiscipline. When they have no fabricated stench to bury their noses in; the real stench of the fart of their cult hero shall hit them. None can stop the revolution under the Umbrella