What insincerity! - Afenyo-Markin surprised at Minority's call for removal of health minister

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Health Minister probed over Sputnik V deal



Government did no lose any money in Sputnik V deal, Afenyo-Markin



Minority file motion for removal of health minister



The Minority in Parliament is bent on pushing for the removal of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, over his roles in the procurement of Sputnik-V vaccines, but that is a move the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has described as the height of insincerity.



According to the Ranking Member of the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the minister failed to seek approval from the House before purchasing the vaccines.



Speaking on the back of the adoption of a report of the ad hoc committee tasked to investigate the procurement contract between the government of Ghana, Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and S.L global for the supply of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines, Akandoh said, “For this while we have been of a strong conviction that the president, Akufo-Addo would have done the needful. From all indications it looks as though the president hasn’t heard or seen anything.



“Therefore we, as Members of Parliament, especially from the minority side, by Article 82 will come by motion, in fact we have filed a motion and we have gotten the required signatories to pass a vote of censure so that probably the minister will be asked to stay away from the ministry because we find him incompetent. Serious indictments were levelled against him per the report.”



But reacting to this move, the MP for Effutu said the call by the Minority for the removal and subsequent prosecution of Kwaku Agyeman-Manu was surprising since the government lost no money in that procurement process.



“It became obvious to us throughout our deliberation that certain funds had been paid to Al Makhtoum of which certain doses of vaccines had not been received at the time Makhtoum breached the agreement.



“So our main concern was how to get the funds back. Fortunately for us, we were shown evidence of communication between the two parties and before we could finish our report, the funds had been sent back to government of Ghana, so there was no financial loss to the state. To me, that was critical,” he is reported to have said by myjoyonline.com.



He explained further that the minister, at the time, acted appropriately and that it is not understandable that he would be dragged by the NDC MPs for those decisions he took



“Agyeman-Manu explained to us. He acted in accordance with the exigency of the time. There were high death rates, he needed to save lives, but soon thereafter he engaged the AG – he wrote to the AG.



“It is not as if the Parliament wrote to the AG for opinion, he himself wrote to the AG and said that this is the agreement, this is what he’s signing he wants his opinion, whether he needs to come to Parliament. And he told us, and he’s on record to have said that having received AG’s report, advice, he was preparing a memo to parliament. He conceded,” he added.



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin also explained that he finds it misleading that the Minority claims that Kwaku Agyeman-Manu told lies to the Committee probing the Sputnik V deal.



He said this is because it was clear at the end of the Committee’s sitting, that the confusion on this subject had been ironed out, with support from the NDC MPs on that committee that the minister was not at fault.



“We played the tape. It became a thorny issue, back and forth between my good self and my other colleagues from the other side. So the Majority Leader asked the clerks to call for the tape, we listened to it together and they came to a conclusion that the view held by them was not correct.



“We are doing politics, but let’s do it with some honour. On this report, and the conduct of the NDC, permit me to go by Shakespeare’s view in Macbeth that had I but died an hour before this chance I would have lived a blessed life far from this instant, there’s nothing serious in mortality. I say this to them. I say this to the NDC.



“For them to turn round and say this about Agyeman-Manu is most insincere with the greatest respect. So had I but died before this chance I would have lived a blessed life far from this instant. I end it there,” he said.