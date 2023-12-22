What if you die before the elections? – Prof Agyekum reacts to NDC Deputy General Secretary's violent comment

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

Professor Kofi Agyekum, a lecturer at the University of Ghana's Linguistics Department, has condemned a recent statement by Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Gbande has suggested that party members should fully arm themselves when going to polling stations during the 2024 elections, as a way of protecting their ballot.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme on December 21, 2023, Professor Agyekum stated that such remarks, which advocate for violence, are troubling, especially when made by political figures.



He emphasized the need for responsible leadership, expressing sadness for the country's youth who, according to him, may be misguided into participating in acts of violence.



“The youth haven’t experienced war before, so they always feel like causing chaos, they want to fight and bring about conflict, burn the country, and all that.



"But just imagine how it is if there is a fire outbreak in a room…so I feel sad for the youth…if you misbehave and there is violence and you die in the process, what will be the benefit?” Professor Agyekum questioned.



He cautioned against blindly following leaders who incite conflict, noting that those leaders often shield their children from the consequences of such actions.



“The leaders that they are following, when there is any form of violence, their children won't be part and there are certain people who have children and families. In case you lose your life, who are you leaving them with? So, what they are doing, if they should think deeply, they will realize that it is not important,” he cautioned.



He added” They think that they are men than anybody, they should know that it is the complete opposite, so those that they think to have weapons and can fight when there is chaos, what if you die before the particular day? We should protect our peace in the country.”



Meanwhile, Gbande is currently under investigation for making inflammatory remarks during a discussion on Okay FM where he asked NDC faithful to arm themselves during the 2024 polls.



He asserted, “I have told the leadership of the NDC that we have to prepare in advance for the NPP. When we are going to the polling station, let’s carry with us cutlasses. If we do, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to misbehave toward us.”



Despite being pressed by the show's host to justify his call for violence as a senior member of the largest opposition party, Gbande insisted that arming themselves at voting centres is the NDC's way of ensuring a free and fair election.



In response to this, a statement from the Police announced the commencement of investigations into the matter, affirming their commitment to upholding the laws and democratic values of the country.







