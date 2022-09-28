'What have fishes got to do with bail application?' - Lawyer criticises judge for not granting Aisha Huang bail

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Lawyer for Chinese illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has berated the Accra Circuit Court 9 judge, Samuel Bright Acquah, for his decision not to grant his client bail.



Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, the lawyer said that he was disappointed by the decision made by the judge because the judge is someone, he knows to be fair-minded.



According to Effah Dartey, the Acquah was prejudicial with some of the comments he made about the effects of illegal mining before denying Aisha Huang and the three other Chinese nationals bail.



"I was in large measure disappointed today. I was disappointed because I know the judge, he is very fair all the time. In all cases that I have appeared before him, I have not had cause to complain about his decision.



"But today, I was not happy. I was not happy because a case has been called and the issue before you was bail application... With the greatest respect, all that My Lord needed to do was to write his ruling and deliver it.



"But My Lord went extempore, talking about river bodies, about Ghana Water being under pressure to supply water. My Lord was talking about fishes in the rivers. And with the greatest respect what has this got to do with the issue of whether or not the accused persons are entitled to bail,” he said.



“My view was that my lord was betraying his view on the whole case and he is in danger of opening himself up for criticism that he has prejudged the issue,” he added.



Lawyer Effah Dartey reiterated that until the accused persons are found guilty, they remain innocent.



The Accra Circuit Court 9 judge, Samuel Bright Acquah on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, while refusing bail application for Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals who have been accused of engaging in illegal mining and the sale of minerals without a license, called on all Ghanaians to get on board in fighting illegal mining.



He specifically made a fervent appeal to his fellow judges to take a strong position against illegal mining which he noted poses a threat to the nation.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/FNOQ