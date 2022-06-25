‘What has the Special Prosecutor done since he came in?’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe quizzes

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This is not the Akufo-Addo I know, says Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe



Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the people - Nyaho-Tamakloe



Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo – NPP founding member



Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has questioned the progress of the Special Prosecutor since his appointment about a year ago.



He noted that there have been clear cases of corruption that had to be sent to court but were not, an indication that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the people of Ghana.



“What has he done since he came in … he has been there close to a year… The Special Prosecutor has been in office for over a year now; tell me, what he has done?"



“They behave as if Ghana is a toy that is being joked with, this is a nation, with people in it, people who have handled this country before, and if you feel you want to handle this country, then you must know exactly what you are doing,” he added.



He also stated that the President has become a different person from who he used to know.



“I think the president has lost touch with the people. You see, the Akufo-Addo that I knew is not the one I see now. A lot has changed, especially when you talk of corruption. Series of examples and cases that are so clear cases that should be sent to court (but nothing happens),” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“We are not headed in the right direction especially my political party the NPP,” he added.



