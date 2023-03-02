What has Ofori-Atta done to you? – Afenyo-Markin jabs Armah-Kofi Buah

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, clashed with the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, over the former’s description of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was scheduled to appear before the House to answer questions on happenings in his ministry, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, but he was absent.



He sought permission from the House through a letter he wrote to the leadership of the Majority Caucus which the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, informed the House of.



The Deputy Minority Leader, Armah-Kofi Buah, agreed to the permission which was sought by the Ofori-Atta but before sitting said the minister had a bad attendance record with the House.



“… Mr Speaker as you know, this House is not impressed with the record of the Minister of Finance’s attendance but we will allow that letter to stand,” the Deputy Minority Leader said.



But his comment did not sit with the Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, who criticised him for saying the House was not happy with the record of Ofori-Atta’s attendance.



Afenyo-Markin asked the Deputy Minority leader to withdraw his statement about the House not being impressed with Ofori Atta’s attendance.



But Armah-Kofi Buah refused to withdraw his words, clarifying that he was stating the position of the Minority Caucus.



“The Honourable Minister of Finance is a human being like you, a Ghanaian like you, he is also sensitive. In any case, if your side of the House has not been impressed by him, what has he done?



“Let’s be fair, let us be fair. What has the Honourable Finance Minister done that you are not impressed with? Yesterday he was with us all, last week, he was here,” Afenyo Markin said.



It took the intervention of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for order to prevail in the House.



Bagbin admonished MPs from both of the House to treat each other with respect and to also learn to compromise so that they can work together in the interest of Ghana.



