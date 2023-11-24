What game would this change? - Ahiagbah slams TUC Sec. Gen. over endorsement of Mahama’s 24-hour economy

Politics of Friday, 24 November 2023

The Director of Communication of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has slammed Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), for his endorsement of the 24-hour economy proposal by former President John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on November 23, 2023, Ahiagbah said that he was shocked to hear the TUC secretary general describe Mahama’s proposal as transformational.



According to him, there is no way Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal can be described as a game changer because it is subject to many conditions, and it also requires an actual plan that has not been outlined yet.



“… to have a night economy is not a plan in itself. It is a plan subject to a condition that exists. And so that is why when he (Mahama) made the statement and Dr Yaw Baah said it was a ‘game changer’, I was flabbergasted.



“I was looking at him, what did he understand by what the former president has said, to say that it is a game changer? What game is it changing? You must have an economy before you can have a conversation like that,” he said.



He added “So, I think that he reacted out of emotion but he didn’t consider the matter very critically. Because if you look at our economy and you are saying that the night economy is a game changer, I don’t know what you are talking about”.



He explained that for Ghana to consider a 24-hour economy it must have the capacity to do so.



What Dr Baah said:



Trades Union Secretary-General Dr Yaw Baah said that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy is a "great idea" that could be the "game-changer" for Ghana.



Mahama reiterated the idea during his Building Ghana Tour on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at which he engaged the TUC leadership at the TUC Hall in Accra.



Welcoming Mr Mahama's idea, Dr Baah said: "We're also very interested and we are eager to know a lot more about this great idea of a 24-hour economy".



"I think, this one, Comrade [referring to Mr Mahama], you have to take your time, because, I can imagine the amount of jobs that this kind of thing will create", he gestured at the former president.



Dr Baah said such an economy "could be the game-changer", explaining: "...You have an opportunity in this country, to work 24 hours: three shifts. So if you don't get a job in the morning, you can get it in the afternoon or in the night".



"So, where are the young people? Get ready for jobs", Dr Baah charged.



Watch Ahiagbah's remarks below:





