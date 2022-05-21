What do you want, are you the only human in Ghana? - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Bawku residents

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has slammed the residents at Bawku in the Upper East Region over their longstanding conflicts.



A violent clash recently broke out between some residents at Bawku leading to some shootings in the community.



The Bawku conflict is a deep-seated ethno-political conflict between two ethnic groups and this conflict has become the bane of the Region as there have been numerous reports of violence among the residents, some resulting in deaths.



The fights are reportedly about territorial dominion.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah expressed disgust over the behavior of the residents, asking them "if they will carry their lands along with them in their caskets when they die".



He wondered why there cannot be a closure to the conflict, asking "what do you want? What will fighting over lands do for you?".



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah offered a word of advice to the Bawku natives saying "I have never seen a rich person or a Chief who has died and has been buried on all his lands. He is buried on just a small portion of the land. When you build a mansion [though I like to have one] but no matter how big the mansion is, you only sleep in one room. When you enter your room, you only sleep at one corner of your bed".



To him, government should seize the Bawku lands and establish a military barracks in the community to instil discipline in the residents.



"Sometimes, government should be ruthless. Sometimes, the democracy doesn't really help us . . . If the government will seize the land, it should and build a military barracks there. If a military barracks is located there, who dare you? Just the uniform will make you learn to salute when you see the officer", he said while discussing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



"So, how long will we keep talking about Bawku? Till when? Are you the only humans (in Ghana)? Are you the only people with blood in your bodies?...What you do you really want?", he fumed.



