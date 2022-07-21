What business do you have with Atta Mills' autopsy report? - Brother asks Anyidoho

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death



Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



State-run CODA leading redevelopment of Asomdwee Park



Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has reacted to calls from Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the founder and leader of Atta Mills Institute, that he should make the autopsy report of the late President public.



According to him, the former aide of his brother has no right to ask for the autopsy report.



Speaking on Joy News on Wednesday, July 20, the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, KEEA, Member of Parliament said, “autopsy report is personal for the family. Is he a family member? What is his business asking for an autopsy report?



"We took the autopsy report from the 37 military hospital; we went to AMA. Professor Mills was buried there with a death certificate from AMA, we had to take the autopsy report over there. That is when they granted us the burial certificate. What is his business asking?.



Sunday, July 24, marks exactly 10 years since the demise of former President John Evans Atta Mills.



Even before the anniversary, there has been some confusion regarding some ongoing works at the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late President.



The Atta Mills Institute has listed a series of activities that will be held on the day.



According to Anyidoho, a memorial thanksgiving service will be held after which President Akufo-Addo will recommission the redeveloped Asomdwee Park.



He threatened that after the commissioning, “John Dramani Mahama and Sammy Atta Mills will never enter the place to do anything there.”



When the brother of the late Atta Mills was asked whether he will attend the memorial service, he said: “No. Why go there in the morning when I have not been invited?



“What right does he have to threaten us that he will not allow us to go to Asomdwee Park.”



The Coastal Development Authority, CODA, and the Atta Mills Institute have been accused of desecrating the body of the late President by embarking on renovation works and reportedly removing the tomb of the John Evans Atta Mills without informing the family - they both deny the allegation flatly.



But in a statement on Wednesday CODA said “We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place.”







PEN/SARA