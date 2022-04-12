What animal is overnight allowance? - Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised a red flag over what he describes as the perpetuation of illegality in the payment of some allowances to the Ghana Cocoa Board’s Board of Directors.



Speaking about the need for a discussion on government expenditure cuts, Mr Ablakwa in a Facebook post alleged that the Ghana Cocoa Board has paid some questionable allowances to its Board Members despite indicating massive losses in the 2019 fiscal year.





“Take the Ghana Cocoa Board which somehow managed to make massive losses of GH¢320.6million in the 2019 financial year; strangely, its Board of Directors have decided to pay themselves: Board of Directors Fees, Sitting Allowances, Inconvenience Allowances and Overnight Allowances,” he wrote.



The MP goes on to question the basis of the payment of allowances such as an inconvenience allowances to the board members for taking up a duty that is a service to the state.



“Why should it ever be an inconvenience to be called to serve your country? Should that not be the greatest honour? In any case, who put a gun to anybody’s head to accept an appointment to the Ghana Cocoa Board? Also, what animal is Overnight Allowance?” he questioned.



According to Mr Ablakwa, the Ghanaian taxpayer had to been billed some GH¢656,200.00 for the payment of such allowances to the Cocobod Board Members, a payment which he adds has been tagged by the Auditor General as illegal and lacking legal approval.



“The Auditor-General has described these fees and allowances as illegal because the Finance Minister has not granted approval as required under Section 9(6) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act of 1984 as amended; sadly though, the looting continues,” he emphasized.





The minister for finance in March announced a myriad of measures aimed at controlling and reducing government expenditure.



Among others, he announced a moratorium on the importation of vehicles for official use, a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocation for government officials and a ban on nonessential travels by state officials.



These measures according to the minister were necessitated by prevailing local and international economic conditions as well as a shortfall in government revenue.



