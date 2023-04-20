What a joke! - Sylvester Tetteh laughs off Sam George’s 100,000 votes promise

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has mocked his colleague, Sam George, the MP for Ningo Prampram, over his recent claims of delivering a hundred thousand (100,000) votes in the 2024 general election.



According to Sylvester Tetteh, Sam George's claim is nothing but a joke.



He questioned how Sam George intended to deliver the said 100,000 votes when the total number of registered voters in his constituency was not up to that figure. He pointed out that the total number of registered voters in Ningo Prampram is ninety-nine thousand six hundred (99,600), which is far below the hundred thousand (100,000) votes that the Ningo-Prampram MP is claiming he will garner.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana on April 19, 2023, Sam George made the claim that he would deliver 100,000 votes for the party in the upcoming election.



However, Sylvester Tetteh raised doubts about the feasibility of his colleague MP's claim.



In response to his comments, Sam George stated that he stands by his claim of delivering 100,000 votes in the 2024 election. He emphasized that he is committed to ensuring that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the election and that his claim is based on his confidence in the party's structures and his ability to mobilize support.



Read excerpts of the conversation below;



Sam George: It was lovely seeing President Mahama on the ground, and it was a fantastic encounter with the delegates when he came; I think his message resonated with us…and the feedback from his message shows how galvanized we are, and so I want to extend my sincere gratitude to President Mahama and his campaign team for the visit. Like we have said, we would deliver a hundred thousand (100,000) votes in Ningo-Prampram in 2024; Sly is smiling or laughing…



Sylvester: Hmmm



George: I'm sure he is wondering, but you know…



Sylvester: What is the total (voter) population now?



George: Right now, the total register is ninety-nine thousand six-hundred



Sylvester: And you will deliver a hundred thousand (100,000)



George: I will deliver a hundred thousand



Sylvester: What a joke



George: Well, it can be a joke



Sylvester: The total number is nine-nine thousand







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:























AM/SARA