What Rawlings' family said about Mahama, NDC during his 1-year memorial

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Today marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of President Rawlings



•A remembrance mass was held to mark the day



• The Rawlings’ say the NDC has been supportive to them since their founder passed away



The family of the late President, Jerry John Rawlings, has expressed its profound gratitude to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their continuous support to the family since the passing of their founder.



While acknowledging the support of others in a statement read on behalf of the family, the son of the late statesman, Kimathi Rawlings, mentioned that the NDC’s support has been of immense significance.



He added that they will continue to look forward to more support from the party.



“President John Mahama, the leadership of the NDC and the National Democratic Congress fraternity, we are very grateful for the huge presence and love shone to your founder and the family. We count on your continuous support,” he said



The family of the late president today Friday November 12, 2021 joined friends and sympathizers at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka for a remembrance mass, to mark the one-year anniversary since the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, passed away.