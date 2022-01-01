What Prophet Oduro said about Dampare at his 31st watch night service

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

On December 27, 2021, Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare became arguably, even more popular after a release about prophecies authorized by him.



The release contained a caution to pastors and prophets to be guarded about their utterances at their various watch night services, to ensure they don’t encourage fear and panic in the country.



Whilst the directive was greeted by mixed reactions, with majorly some pastors questioning what they termed as ‘interference in their work’ by the IGP, one renowned prophet, Prophet Kofi Oduro has emerged to express his views.



The founder of Alabaster Ministries described the IGP as a fearless man whose actions have left an indelible mark on the Ghana Police Service.



Recounting the first time he met the IGP who was then COP, he noted how he respectfully approached him and spoke to him.



Whilst commending his respectful and gentle demeanour, he emphasized his one unquestionable attribute – his firmness.



“This IGP will always have issues with the politicians unless he is sacked before his tenure ends because very soon he is coming to arrest a lot of people. He won’t say you are the minister of state or MP, or Kofi Oduro, if you misbehave, he will arrest you," he said.



“The thing I’ve noticed about this new IGP is that he is very gentle, very respectful but very firm. The first time I met this IGP was at Oheneyere Gifty Anti’s 50th birthday. He wasn’t IGP, he was a Commissioner of Police.



"He saw me from afar sitting on the table. He walked up from his chair and walked to me and saluted me and said, ‘Papa,God bless you, I watch and listen to you all the time, you are working, continue with the good work’ but if Kofi Oduro misbehaves, he will not say he was watching or listening to me. He works with the laws, if you misbehave, you will land in jail,” he added.



Meanwhile, the police in its statement assured that they are, by no means trying to gag pastors in their work but ensuring the laws are enforced.



