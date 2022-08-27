What President Akufo-Addo said about John Jinapor in Savanna region

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has thrown a jab at the main opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for the Damongo Yapei-Kusawgu constituency in the Savanna region and former deputy energy minister in the Mahama administration, Mr John Jinapor, for failing to connect 17 communities in his constituency to the national grid.



Speaking at Yapei in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah region on day two of his official visit to the region, president Akufo-Addo said, in his lifetime, the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency has produced two members of parliament, Alhaji Amadu Seidu, who he described as his former colleague in parliament and John Jinapor, also known as 'JJ', who was one-time deputy minister of energy.



President Nana Akufo-Addo explained that it is, therefore, surprising that about 17 communities in the constituency are still not connected to the national grid.



The president was responding to a request made by the paramount chief of the Yapei Traditional area, Yapeiwura A.B.T Zakaria, who appealed to him to extend electricity to some 17 communities in his traditional area.