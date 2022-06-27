What Otchere Darko said about Mahama going to the IMF

Politics of Monday, 27 June 2022

Gabby Otchere Darko's old tweets pop up after latest IMF talks



Mahama went to IMF because we could not pay our bills – Gabby in 2018



Going to the IMF means sacking workers – Gabby in 2015



A member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has stated that he agrees in principle with Ghana going to the International Monetary Funds (IMF) for a financial bailout.



But this is not the first time Gabby has spoken about Ghana going into an IMF programme.



The NPP stalwart chastised former President John Dramani Mahama for taking the country into an IMF programme.



He said then that an IMF programme would lead to Ghana sacking public sector workers.



"When IMF says rationalise, they mean rightsize, which means downsize, which means cut jobs, which means sack workers," Gabby said in 2015.







Again in 2018, Otchere-Darko said that Ghana going to the IMF under Mahama was proof of the ex-president's mismanagement of the economy.



"Q: Why did John Mahama run with Ghana to the IMF for a bailout in 2014? A: Our Cedi collapsed and we couldn't pay our bills," a tweet he shared on September 28, 2018.







In a recent series of tweets, where he expressed his support for an IMF programme, Gabby indicated that the justification for Ghana going to the IMF for a bailout is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



"I am not for an IMF program that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs and businesses more. Covid-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa's doing but more to our doom. A program that pretends it is all our doing is doomed to fail," Gabby wrote.



"Am I against an IMF program in principle? No," the tweets he shared on June 27, 2022, read.



Read Gabby's recent tweet on the IMF below:













Our economy is growing faster than most countries around the world. But, that alone can’t save us as confidence in our ability to service our debts is lowering. We can’t continue to use all the little revenues raised to pay our debts. Very soon we may have to borrow to pay wages! — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) June 27, 2022

