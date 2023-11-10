What Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said about 'jostling' for Bawumia’s running mate

Politics of Friday, 10 November 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame constituency in the Ashanti Region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, whose name has been linked to the running mate position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has refuted these allegations.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on November 9, 2023, he denied engaging in any form of lobbying for the running mate position and affirmed that he has not spoken to anyone about the role.



When questioned about whether he would accept the offer should his name be mentioned by the Vice President, the MP emphasized that the timing was not yet appropriate to make such a decision.



He urged party leaders and members to allow Dr. Bawumia to choose his running mate without external influence or pressure.



"I haven't spoken to anybody about the running mate position; I have not done any such thing…those who have been tagging my name to the running mate position, all I can say now is that I want to thank them for seeing the qualities in me.



"But I have never gone anywhere to lobby for any running mate position because, for the running mate slot, there’s no competition for it."



He cited historical precedents within the NPP, highlighting that previous presidential candidate such as John Agyekum Kufour, Prof. Adu Boahen, and Nana Akufo-Addo had been given the latitude to choose their running mates without external pressure.



“So let us leave the vice president alone to select whoever he deems fit to become his running mate, we shouldn’t force candidates on him as we allowed Kufour, Adu Boahen, and Akufo-Addo to select their running mates...



“He needs to look for whoever he thinks is fit for the work and select. Others have been arguing that he should select a woman which is all not necessary for now, we should allow him to select whoever he wants.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Names that have come under consideration as potential running mates include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, Adutwum Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Deputy Finance Minister, and Ejisu MP John Kumah, Mathew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu among others.







