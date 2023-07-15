What Kwame Sefa Kayi said about leaked Dampare tape

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi has reacted to the leaked audio of a discussion between an alleged NPP guru and a police commander about the ousting of Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



Reacting to the audio that has been circulating on mainstream and social media, Kwami Sefa Kayi stated that he does not regard the tape because he is yet to know the source of it.



The media personality who was interacting with guests on the Kokrokoo morning show on Tuesday, July 12, 2023, further added that like a number of Ghanaians, he doesn’t know the content of the leaked tape on Dampare.



“With the greatest respect, you know that I don’t put a premium on these kinds of tapes. Like you, I haven’t listened to it. Anybody I have asked about the audio says one thing or the other. Moreover, the one question I still don’t have an answer to is ‘where is it coming from?’ Who started it? And nobody seems to know,” Sefa Kayi said on the Tuesday edition of Kokrokoo.



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, emerged on Monday, July 11, 2023.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.







