What Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to tell Parliament

Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be in Parliament



He will be speaking on steps to address the challenges facing the economy



Akufo-Addo holds crunch meeting with his cabinet



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to brief Parliament on various steps the government is taking to address challenges facing the economy.



Currently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is chairing a crunch meeting with his ministers, MPs, as well as members of the governing NPP to find solutions to the challenges facing the country at the Peduase Lodge.



On the floor of Parliament, Friday, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, disclosed to the MPs that the Finance Minister is poised to provide answers which will go a long way to deal with the current economic difficulties.



“Mr. Speaker the Finance Minister has twelve questions. We know the challenging times we find ourselves in, but we believe that he would make it and explain the government’s financial policies,” he said.



The minister will also address matters including whether the government of Ghana intends to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.



Meanwhile, the Presidency has indicated emphatically that, an IMF Bailout is not on the country’s agenda as Cabinet considers home-grown solutions in dealing with the challenges facing the country.



A post on the verified Facebook handle of Ghana's Presidency, Jubilee House, read:



"An IMF Bailout is not on the country's agenda as Cabinet considers home-grown solutions while it discusses fuel price hikes, reopening of borders and other main items."