What Ghanaians do in government contradicts what they stand for in opposition – Kwaku Azar

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaku Asare is a campaigner for good governance (GoGo)



Prof Azar believes it is difficult to determine the position of Ghanaians on basic issues



Ghanaians shifting their positions on issues such as taxation and borrowing based on power



US-based Ghanaian lawyer and Accounting Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare says it is difficult to determine the stance of Ghanaians on basic issues such as taxation, borrowing, corruption and size of government, among others, despite over three decades of a democratic dispensation.



According to Professor Asare, who is popularly known as Professor Azar, Ghanaians tend to contradict themselves on what they stand for whenever they get power compared to when they are out of power.



The legal aluminous reckons that an anti-tax Ghanaian can easily change into a pro-tax person without shame by virtue of shifting from being without power to having power.



"What Ghanafuo do when in government contradicts what they say they stand for when they are out of government and what is in their manifesto.



"A fiercely pro-transparent and anti-tax Ghanafuo can easily metamorphosize into a card-carrying opaque and pro-tax Ghanafuo without losing any sleep or having a hint of shame.



"Thus, after almost 3 decades of the current dispensation, it is extremely difficult to know where people stand on basic issues such as taxation, borrowing, corruption, size of government, the rule of law, justice, etc.," he wrote on his Facebook page.



