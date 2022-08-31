You are here: HomeNews2022 08 31Article 1614098

What Ghanaians are saying about the suspension of National Cathedral project

After weeks of multiple media reports, the Executive Director of the project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah on Tuesday, August 30, confirmed that the National Cathedral Project has been suspended due to a lack of funds.

The National Cathedral project has been riddled with controversies on various issues including financing.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has tagged the project as his personal pledge to God, and his government, has been accused of channelling state funds into the project despite indicating that the project will be funded by the private sector.

However, in the last few months, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed documents proving that the government authorized payments of GHC25 million (May 2022) and US$25 million (November 2020) as seed money towards the project, amounts he insists did not get required Parliamentary approval.

On the back of all the controversy including allegations of lack of transparency surrounding the project, the suspension has courted several reactions with some Ghanaians taking to social media share their opinions.

In his immediate reaction to the announcement by the project director, Mr Ablakwa in a Facebook post has alleged that there have been some withdrawals from the project’s coffers despite the suspension of construction.

While maintaining his call for accountability on the project, the MP disclosed that the contractor for the National Cathedral has since delisted the project from its published global projects.

“The National Cathedral Secretariat has been compelled to confirm what I put out as far back as June 9, that the cathedral project has been suspended by the contractors due to lack of payment.

Read tweets about the suspension of the National Cathedral construction below:





























