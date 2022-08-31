What Ghanaians are saying about the suspension of National Cathedral project

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

After weeks of multiple media reports, the Executive Director of the project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah on Tuesday, August 30, confirmed that the National Cathedral Project has been suspended due to a lack of funds.



The National Cathedral project has been riddled with controversies on various issues including financing.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has tagged the project as his personal pledge to God, and his government, has been accused of channelling state funds into the project despite indicating that the project will be funded by the private sector.



However, in the last few months, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed documents proving that the government authorized payments of GHC25 million (May 2022) and US$25 million (November 2020) as seed money towards the project, amounts he insists did not get required Parliamentary approval.



On the back of all the controversy including allegations of lack of transparency surrounding the project, the suspension has courted several reactions with some Ghanaians taking to social media share their opinions.



In his immediate reaction to the announcement by the project director, Mr Ablakwa in a Facebook post has alleged that there have been some withdrawals from the project’s coffers despite the suspension of construction.



While maintaining his call for accountability on the project, the MP disclosed that the contractor for the National Cathedral has since delisted the project from its published global projects.



“The National Cathedral Secretariat has been compelled to confirm what I put out as far back as June 9, that the cathedral project has been suspended by the contractors due to lack of payment.



God doesn't dwell in a controversial house hence will not support Ghana's National Cathedral.



Citizens don't have hospital beds to sleep on when they visit various hospitals across Ghana , yet our President prefers using our tax to fulfill his personal pledge to God.#JoySMS — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@tabi_henry) August 31, 2022

Misplaced priorities: The said 21million Christians all have chapels the worship at, so why the need of a national Cathedral, when we still have schools under trees and wooden tents?



Sometimes I feel ashamed of myself for voting and defending some "nonsense" acts by this gov. https://t.co/ciSBRCOZRy — Chelsea Till End of Time ???????????????? (@iam_nyantakyi) August 31, 2022

How can you say the building of the national cathedral is dependant on the Ghanaian, did anyone say they need a national cathedral? — robinson ???? (@mawusime_) August 31, 2022

#JoySMS God is having a taste of what Ghanaian voters experience from ‘His’ politicians - between their promises and what they deliver! #NationalCathedral @Joy997FM — Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako (@ABKwaku) August 31, 2022

Those in support of this National Cathedral should actually go to a prayer camp to pray for a miracle .

Besides it might be Akuffo Addo's promise but might be someone else to build...(1 Kings 5-8) — Kwadwo Bonsu Ocran (@nana_seij) August 31, 2022

Correction: ????????????



Work on National Cathedral project suspended over IMF CONDITONALITIES.



You can’t go begging & borrowing from the money market to come and build a religious edifice.



Your lender sef that gave you the religion isn’t going to church. https://t.co/6QSzkY42jX — Abdul-Fatau M.  (@ab_fatau) August 31, 2022

Honestly don’t know how this national cathedral agenda made it this far?????

Takes serious balls, or total lack of respect, for the government to come before the people and appeal for funds for a cathedral lmao????

Nothing dey tear me pass “this is the best time to do it”???????? — Clinton Debrah (@BrillsClint) August 30, 2022

Go to IMF you say lailai

Dont introduce E-levy you say lailai

Reopen toll booths you dey do delay

The National Cathedral is not a major priority you say "we" will build it.

Cut down the size of Gov't you say you are impressed so far.

Ladies and Gents... the listening Gov't — Fizzy_B (@brhymer) August 31, 2022

In 2019, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the construction of the National Cathedral is estimated to cost over $100 million. It has since been amended to $340 million.



This is a sick joke. https://t.co/DiSpU7jgm4 — She Calls Me Mama Bear (@AbenaGyekye) August 30, 2022

Bishop Dag heward Mills, Bishop Duncan willams and Professor Opoku onyinah with all due respect please please and please resign from this national cathedral board of trustees. — Real Sarkcess???? (@Raw_sarkcess) August 31, 2022

These are our future leaders learning ICT with stones as computer mouse ????.

Nana Akufo-Addo @NAkufoAddo will not see this as his priority but will use our tax to build National Cathedral to fulfill his personal pledge to God. @joyce_bawah @johndumelo @metrotvgh @konkrumah #PHK pic.twitter.com/3uIob1E6JY — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@tabi_henry) August 30, 2022

21m Ghanaian Christians want govt & the ppl to contribute to build a National Cathedral but 9m Ghanaian Muslims built a national mosque without contribution from govt or the ppl. 2 religions, 1 takes offering from the ppl & the other gives offerings to the ppl. Naah sth is wrong. — ????Emmanuel Garbrah???????? (@eagleyez7) August 31, 2022

National Cathedral suspended! Jesus is Lord!!! — KING OF ACCRA (@kingofaccra) August 30, 2022

The funds that were raised for the construction of the National Cathedral has been diverted. Obviously, it has been used for other business to raise additional funds for private use. These THIEVES don't FEAR God. Cathedral money too! Ken Ofori-Atta has used God's money oo.????????‍♀️???? — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) August 31, 2022