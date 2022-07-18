What Gabby thinks the NPP must do to 'Break the 8'

General News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP elects new national executives



No party since independence has been able to break the 8



I will value the chairman position, Ntim declares



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has painted a picture of the things that could work against the ruling government in its attempt to cause a historic happening in the country.



The NPP has been chanting a mantra to ‘Break the 8’ in Ghana’s political scene, an agenda, if achieved, would see it as the only party in the country’s history to have ever secured political power over two consecutive terms; something that has never happened before.



And the election of new national executives of the NPP over the weekend is one of the ways the party intends to champion that campaign and achieve it. However, Gabby believes that if certain things are not checked, that dream could be quashed.



Speaking with Metro TV at the Accra Sports Stadium during the National Delegates Conference which saw the election of 10 new executives, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP said the party would need to effectively deal with certain existing vulnerabilities.



The NPP’s failure to secure a clear majority in parliament as well as how it deals with the economy during the current global meltdowns according to him, are some of the things the party needs to address.



“No party in our nation’s history, right from independence, has been able to stay in office more than two terms… and when you’re doing it, from the position of incumbency, of course, it puts extra pressure on you and requires some serious sort of introspection: what went wrong in the last elections that you lost a lot of your majority in parliament, which itself has created its own monster, in the sense that now, the Minority, they do not just have their say, they can even have their way.



“Yes, you can say that there are global shocks that we couldn’t resist but you couldn’t resist it because there are vulnerabilities within your economic super-structure… and then you’re telling us that we couldn’t resist the shocks also because the currency has been depreciating fast, we are open to all the vagaries of the international market… what are we doing to produce more?



“Yes, the president came in with a policy of industrialization: 1D1F, that’s the way to go but it may need to be given more impetus… so, if we do it and do it well, the next time there’s a global shock, we may be able to hold better because yes, the rest of the world are struggling but some are struggling more than others because the vulnerabilities here are more pronounced,” he explained.



Meanwhile, after keenly contested national elections held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected new National Executive Committee members.



Over 5,000 delegates voted at the National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16, 2022.



Some bigwigs lost their positions to new ones while others maintained their positions and the rest won other portfolios.



The newly elected National Executive Committee members were sworn in on Sunday, July 17.



They are;



Stephen Ntim - National Chairman



TWI NEWS







Danquah Smith Buttey - 1st Vice Chairman







Rita Asobayire - 2nd Vice Chairman







Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman







Justin Frimpong Koduah - General Secretary







Henry Nana Boakye - National Organiser







Kate Gyamfua - National Women Organiser







National Nasara Coordinator - Abdul Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa







National Youth Organiser - Salam Mohammed Mustafa







Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena







Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the elected national chairman who has contested the position five times, in his victory speech promised to cherish the National Chairman position and do what is required of him according to the party’s rules and regulations.



“The new National Executive [Committee] will work assiduously for the party to win election 2024 in conjunction with our Parliamentary party, i.e our Members of Parliament and our Diasporan party, our members in the foreign countries.







“It’s been 20 long years of wandering in the wilderness before clinching this position as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and I assure you that after 20 years of labouring in the wilderness before getting into this path, I’m going to cherish the chairmanship position.







“I will value the chairmanship position and I will make sure that it will be a unique position that will remain enviable for anybody in the party to aspire to,” the national chairman stressed.







EA/BB