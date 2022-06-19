What Dr Bawumia said about the Ghana Card versus Ayorkor Botchwey’s E-passport

General News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: mynews.com

Political activist Enock Nyarko has clarified Vice President Dr Bawumia’s comments on the use of the Ghana card as a travel document and recent pronouncements by Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



For him, the Minister’s pronouncements do not contradict those of the Vice President on the use of the Ghana card as a travel document. He insists that the vice president did not peddle any falsehoods as alleged by some people.



Read his arguments below:



1. First, he talked about being able to be identified anywhere in the world if you are on the Ghana card. Even without your card, so far as you have been registered on the Ghana card, there is an application that can be used to verify you.



2. The Ghana card is an e-passport because it contains biometrics that can be used to authenticate the identity of travellers. This was made known from day one the Ghana card was being rolled out. It is just common sense. Prof. Ken Attefuah has repeated this many times as far as 2019.



3. He further stated that the government has been working with the ICAO to globally activate the e-passport as-pect/function of the Ghana card for us.



4. Which ICAO has activated and accepted Ghana card as a recognized travel document.



5. He said by the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Ghana card will be recognised globally as an e-passport which can be read and identified in all ICAO compliance borders-197 countries and 4,000 airports in the world.



6. This is simple and common sense. The fact that your country has been accepted as a member of an Organizations like AU, ECOW-AS etc. doesn’t mean you can just enter the country and do anything. Countries will have to negotiate their own deals with other members.



7. So ICAO, has accepted the Ghana card as being qualified as a travel document. It is now for Ghana to negotiate with ICAO member countries to accept our Ghana Card just like others members will have to negotiate with us before they can use theirs to enter Ghana.



8. The Ghana card is also ECOWAS card because it had to meet ECOWAS requirements for approval. Does that make you citizens of all ECOWAS member countries? Or can you go to any member country to do anything you could do in Ghana? You can only do certain things that at minimal, ECOWAS allow member countries to enjoy, if any country wants more, they have to enter into bilateral agreements with member countries.



9. He then added that this will allow holders of the Ghana card to board flights anywhere to Ghana. And yes, we have seen people come to Ghana with their Ghana cards? He never said Ghanaians can travel anywhere with the Ghana card.



10. And again, he said, Ghanaians in the diaspora will not need to apply for visas to Ghana and this will happen once the Ghana card is merged with Ghana immigration data.



11. And that it is now left for Ghana to engage countries to accept the Ghana card as a travel document.



12. This is in summary, what the Foreign Affairs Minister said. So how did Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lie or get exposed?