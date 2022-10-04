What Bawumia is really doing with his Northern Region Tour – Spokesperson clarifies

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following some media reports that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent tour in the Northern Region is a subtle campaign move, his spokesperson has emerged with some clarification.



Dr. Bawumia began a three-day tour of the Northern Region on Sunday, October 2, 2022, to visit some constituencies as well as inspect some ongoing projects in the region.



He also took the opportunity to interact with the chiefs and people of the Northern Region.



There have however been suggestions that the Vice President has intentions of killing two birds with one stone – touring while introducing himself to the people.



His spokesperson has however emerged to debunk the suggestions, providing clarifications to the issue.



Speaking in a Citinews interview, Gideon Boako said that the Vice President was merely engaging with people in his community.



“Some of them are technically not party people, but the fact that he lives within their community, he has a property within their community, and he comes back home after work, they want to visit him and talk to him, and it is quite normal



“It is time for him to avail himself to the community for people to come and interact with him,” Mr. Boako said.



WA