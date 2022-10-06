What Ashanti regional REGSEC said about Aisha Huang in 2016

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Aisha Huang, the galamsey kingpin is currently facing trail following her activities in illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey.



On September 27, the Accra Circuit Court 9 again denied bail to the accused illegal miner and three others.



Lawyers for the Chinese nationals said the continuous detention of the accused persons was sending the wrong signals to the international community.



But this is not the first time Miss Huang has been arrested for the same offence.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, on Peace FM Kokrokoo Morning show, Wednesday, October 5, stated that when Aisha Huang was arrested in 2016, she was asked to go and regularized her galamsey activities because she was entitled to undertake galamsey activities by virtue of her marriage to a Ghanaian businessman.



Reading excerpts of minutes from a meeting held by the Ashanti regional security council, Baako said, “I have in my hands a copy of the minutes of Ashanti Regional and District Security Councils (REGSEC) dated September 6, 2016. In the minute, she was arrested and at the meeting, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Officer who attended the meeting said this about Aisha Huang: ‘13 Chinese immigrants caught engaging in illegal mining were processed to be sent out of Ghana but needed to cover their dugout pits first.



'Two out of the 13 were on the run and their guarantors were to be held responsible. We informed members that one Chinese lady called Miss Aisha, who was famously known in galamsey operations in Ghana, came to his office and after interrogation, it came out that she was married to a Ghanaian, hence entitled to some benefits. However, she does not have an operating license and was asked to go and have one'.”



He continued: “Same, I have a memo from the Regional Commander of GIS to the Deputy Comptroller General Operations dated September 2, 2016. The subject of the memo is ‘Tension mount on Amansie Central over Chinese galamsey activities’. Aisha Huang in this memo was mentioned throughout.



"The memo stated that ‘information gathered from the media among other things indicated the following; Miss Huang, a Chinese woman is alleged to be engaged in illegal mining activities leading to the destruction of cocoa farms and pollution of water bodies, encroachment of other people’s concessions.



"Residents and Chiefs of the affected communities are planning to protest against illegal mining activities as a result of that, the woman in question – Miss Huang – was served with an invitation letter to enable the command to ascertain the situation on the ground. She reported on Tuesday, September 30, 2016, where her statement was taken."



