What Asantehemaa told NAPO at the 5th Anniversary durbar of her enstoolment

Regional News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nana Konadu Yiadom III Asantehemaa earlier this week commemorated the 5th anniversary of her enstoolment at the Manhyia Palace’s ‘Dwabrem’.



The ceremony showcased the rich culture of the Asante Kingdom with natives across the country including sub-chiefs attending in their rich kente to wish the Asantehemaa a long and successful tenure in good health.



A grandson of the Queen Mother and Ghana’s Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh affectionately called NAPO joined the thousands to pay homage.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South who is a royal had earlier met with the Asantehemaa to wish her well in private before the durbar of chiefs and people.



During the said meeting the Asantehemaa could not help but say “my grandson I am always happy to see you. You lighten me up each time you visit.”



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in response revealed that it was an honour to visit his grandmother and will not stop since Manhyia Palace traditionally is his home in view of the fact that his father is a top royal inside the Manhyia Palace



It would be recalled that Otumfuo Asantehene and the Asantehemaa earlier this week sat in state on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Nana Konadu Yiadom III being enstooled as Asantehemaa.



The Minister however revealed that “As a mother of Asanteman, Nana Konadu Yiadom III has been an inspiration to many with her wisdom, good counsel and fortitude. It is my prayer that God grant her many more happy years on the stool”



The grand durbar was also attended by other dignitaries including the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Other personalities included the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opera and a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.