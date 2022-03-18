What Akufo-Addo will be discussing at the crunch cabinet retreat

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Ghana faces some economic difficulties



GoG hold a crunch meeting to seek solutions



The meeting is taking place at the Peduase Lodge



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to chair a crunch cabinet retreat at the Peduase lodge over the growing depreciation of the cedi and the recent increments in fuel prices.



The meeting which ends on Sunday, March 20, 2022, will seek to find solutions to the raging economic challenges.



The meeting will also be attended by all the 137 NPP MPs, government appointees as well as the leadership of the NPP.



In a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb, a source at the Jubilee House stated that the crunch cabinet retreat will discuss whether the government should continue to push through with the E-Levy Bill or resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the face of the current fiscal hurdles.



Earlier on Thursday, March 17, 2022, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing party in a tweet hinted that there’s the need for a ‘national debate’ on the way forward given the current deadlock on the controversial E-Levy Bill.



“2022 began without the usual $3 billion injections of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-Levy which Parliament may not even OK.



“There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana”, he tweeted.





